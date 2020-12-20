RedRaiderSports - Pass rusher Bobby Young ready to work + win at Texas Tech

Pass rusher Bobby Young ready to work + win at Texas Tech
The Texas Tech staff recently added to their 2021 recruiting class in the form of a preferred walk-on pass rusher. Elite Sports Prep's (Fl) Bobby Young announced his commitment to Texas Tech earlier today, and arrives in Lubbock with all of his eligibility in tact after playing at prep school this past season.
Originally from LD Bell high school in Hurst, Texas, Young was recruited to TTU by Director of Recruiting Preston Pehrson.
"I've been talking to coach Preston Pehrson for about two months or so and we've been getting along pretty well. He's been telling me all about the program."
At his prep school Young lined up all over, from defensive end to outside line to even some nickelback, but his primary job was to rush the passer. Young will look to bring that versatility and skillset to Texas Tech.
"I'll be starting off playing outside linebacker and seeing how much weight I put on and how that progresses.
My strengths are my finesse moves off the line and definitely my speed coming off the edge to get after the quarterback."
From a blue raider to a red raider.....proud to be 100% COMMITTED 🤞🏽🧬 pic.twitter.com/rxfrtyMCBc— Bobby Young (@Byoung_9) December 20, 2020
Young is excited about playing college football back in his home state of Texas.
"It definitely was a factor in my decision. I'm really big on family so I wanted to be around them and give them all an opportunity to watch me play."
While Young hasn't been able to visit Lubbock due to the COVID-19 shutdown, he does have some friends out in West Texas and is looking forward to his arrival next month.
"I've never actually been to Lubbock. Because of the virus I didn't actually get to go on a visit but I do have a lot of friends that live in the area.
I'm arriving in time for the spring semester in early January."
While Young comes in without any stars, rankings or much media hype, he wants to assure Red Raider Nation he's coming to work hard and is ready to win games.
"I want everybody to know that I'm definitely gonna come in and work for everything. I want it to be known that I'm a hard worker and I'm coming to win."