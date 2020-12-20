RedRaiderSports - Pass rusher Bobby Young ready to work + win at Texas Tech

The Texas Tech staff recently added to their 2021 recruiting class in the form of a preferred walk-on pass rusher. Elite Sports Prep's (Fl) Bobby Young announced his commitment to Texas Tech earlier today, and arrives in Lubbock with all of his eligibility in tact after playing at prep school this past season.

Originally from LD Bell high school in Hurst, Texas, Young was recruited to TTU by Director of Recruiting Preston Pehrson.

"I've been talking to coach Preston Pehrson for about two months or so and we've been getting along pretty well. He's been telling me all about the program."

At his prep school Young lined up all over, from defensive end to outside line to even some nickelback, but his primary job was to rush the passer. Young will look to bring that versatility and skillset to Texas Tech.

"I'll be starting off playing outside linebacker and seeing how much weight I put on and how that progresses.

My strengths are my finesse moves off the line and definitely my speed coming off the edge to get after the quarterback."

