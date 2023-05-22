Sachse outside linebacker Cheta Ofili had one of the quickest recruiting rises this off-season, and despite a recent commitment to Texas Tech, that hasn't slowed the offers from coming in.

Ofili entered the new year with just two offers to his name - Stephen F. Austin and Texas Tech - but has impressed at several camps such as the Next Level Texas Top 100 Showcase, the Under Armour Next Camp and most recently the Rivals Camp Series.

Now the 6-foot-4, 220 pound pass rusher is up to 14 total offers, including Buffalo, Arizona State and Tulsa in the past couple weeks.

RedRaiderSports caught up with Ofili from Rivals Camp to recap his commitment and get the latest.

What you need to know...

... As a junior Ofili was a 2nd Team All-District selection

... Ofili also runs track, where he's previously competed or currently competes in the 100 meters, 200 meters, 4x200 relay, Shot Put and Discus. His personal records are 12.02 in the 100 meter, 24.63 in the 200 meter, 34'3" in the Shot Put and 109'7" in the Discus per athletic.net

What he's trying to accomplish at camps: "Nothing really, it's just a learning aspect for me. I don't know, whatever comes of it comes and goes, but overall I'm just learning a lot of things. Just trying to implement more things to my game, trying to go against competition, people that are on my level type stuff and see how it goes from there."

Looking back now, was Texas Tech still the right decision for you? "Yes, Texas Tech has always been home for me. It's been a great place. It's a great environment for me to build myself in, for me to get better as a person and as a football player."