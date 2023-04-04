Texas Tech has two offensive line commits for 2024 from a couple of local prospects in Lubbock Cooper's Holton Hendrix and Shallowater's Kasen Long, but they are nowhere near done with the position for the class.

One recruit who started up at the top of the wish list and has remained there throughout the last several months is Prosper offensive tackle Ellis Davis. Davis has been on campus four times now in the last year, including his most recent visit over the weekend to take in Texas Tech's first scrimmage of spring football.

RedRaiderSports caught up with Davis to discuss the latest in his ever evolving recruitment, where the Red Raiders fit in and his timeline for making a final decision.

What you need to know...

... Davis currently holds a total of 19 offers, including Texas Tech. Some of the more recent schools to offer include Stanford, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Utah and Penn State.

... After helping lead the Eagles to a 13-2 record, Davis was named District 5-6A 3rd team offensive line as a junior

Junior Day visit: "It was my fourth time being out there so I'm pretty familiar with all the facilities and I've seen the housing before. This was more so just to continue building the relationships and just a chance to get back out there. I also got to see practice.

This was the first time where I really had time to sit down and talk with the coaches. I've never really had a lot of time before but this was kind of an all day thing. Showed up early in the morning, we got breakfast, we had meetings with coach (Joey) McGuire, meetings with coach (Stephen) Hamby. I hung out with coach (James) Blanchard and (Brian) Nance and we just talked a lot.

I really appreciated how welcoming they were to my buddy, Connor Carty. He's a 2025 kid, he's my right guard. They were very welcoming and they talked to him a whole lot. They just made the experience really great for both of us."

Relationship with coach Hamby: "I think we get along pretty good, we're similar in some ways. I do like that he's not always serious. Off the field he's a great guy, very caring. He's funny. He's a good guy to talk to. Then on the field he gets to work and you can tell that he loves each and every one of his players, I really appreciate that. I was watching him at practice and he took all of his players aside and spent time with them in between series to coach them up. I haven't really seen a lot of that (at other schools) to be honest."