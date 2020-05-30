RedRaiderSports - NWCC safety Cam White ready to get to work at Texas Tech

One day after landing Butler C.C. defensive end Josh Davies, the coaches have made yet another addition to the defense in Northwest Mississippi C.C. safety Cam White. White, who was originally an Ole Miss commit, is ranked as a 5.6 3-star recruit by Rivals and will provide much needed help in the defensive backfield.

What you need to know...

... White never publicly announced an offer from Texas Tech but has been building a relationship with the coaches over the previous couple months

... White says he will arrive at Texas Tech on June 5th with the rest of the 2020 class

... Along with Texas Tech, White was also considering TCU and Memphis among others

Relationship with staff: "I've been in contact with the entire staff really. Coach Wells, coach Jones, coach Pehrson, I've been talking to the advisors and it's been going good. They told me that I was going to report on June 5th and be in my apartment by then."

Strengths as a player: "Not to be cocky but my strengths are everything. I grew up playing corner, I grew up playing linebacker, JACK, nickel. They just moved me to safety because when they realized I could hit hard they wanted to put me back there to protect the defense. So I mean there aren't too many weak points that I have other than hip wise and that's something I'm working on going up there.

Right now the coaches have me playing a "Bandit" safety role and when I get up there I'll learn more about it. I'm just looking forward to getting there and getting to work."

Why Texas Tech? "I chose Texas Tech because the whole staff is based on family. They were on me from day one when they realized I didn't sign and realized my potential right off the top. Coach Wells, he's a really good coach. I did my research and he knows his stuff and he's someone I want to be coached by."

Experience at Northwest Mississippi CC: "Out of high school I thought I was going to Ole Miss but I wasn't comfortable with the whole situation out at Ole Miss. I was down to Ole Miss and Alabama and I chose Ole Miss but at the same time I wasn't completely sure. I ended up going to Northwest Mississippi and getting better, stronger, faster and I ended up making a business decision for me and my family on the best fit for us. I ended up decommitting from them and after that I picked up a couple offers but I wasn't really focused on that, I was focused on the season and just trying to be there for my team. We ended up making the championship.

Northwest Mississippi was amazing. It showed me that yeah I'm good, but there are guys out there even better. So it made me look in the mirror and ask myself how I could improve and what could I do to get better. So I started outworking everyone and now I believe I'm one of the best safeties out there."

Message to Texas Tech fans: "I'm a Red Raider, let's go! I'm ready, Cam White is ready. Texas Tech gave me an opportunity and what they see is what they're gonna get."

As a freshman, White started all 10 games and was credited with 27 tackles, three interceptions, six passes defended and a forced fumble.

As a sophomore White played in 11 games, racking up 55 tackles, two tackles for loss and three pass breakups.