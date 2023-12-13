The Texas Tech coaches continue looking to add immediate impact players to the roster, especially up front on the offensive line, and have hosted several transfer portal prospects for official visits over the past 2 weeks.

One recruit who was able to see Lubbock for the first time was Montana State transfer guard Rush Reimer. Reimer was able to visit Texas Tech on December 12th, a quick one day visit before the Red Raiders headed out to Shreveport for the Independence Bowl.

While the visit itself was short, Reimer was able to meet the staff and get a good feel for West Texas.

"It wasn't even a 24 hour visit, there's a lot of stuff going on. I'm pretty busy and my parents are pretty busy so it was a pretty quick in and out kinda trip. Lubbock was cool, I really enjoyed Lubbock. Great fanbase, a lot of things going on over there, a lot of upgrades from where I was from previously, Montana State."