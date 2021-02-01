RedRaiderSports - Mac McClung named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

Texas Tech guard Mac McClung grabbed another award in his first season in the Big 12 Conference. Following a 30-point game against West Virginia and a comeback win over LSU, McClung was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.

McClung is averaging 21 points per conference game – leading the Big 12.

The transfer from Georgetown recorded his season-high in points against the Mountaineers and scored 22 against the Tigers.

McClung was named the Big 12 Player of the Week back on Jan. 18.