 RedRaiderSports - Mac McClung named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-01 20:47:54 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Mac McClung named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

Brandon Soliz • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@bmsoliz

Texas Tech guard Mac McClung grabbed another award in his first season in the Big 12 Conference. Following a 30-point game against West Virginia and a comeback win over LSU, McClung was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.

McClung is averaging 21 points per conference game – leading the Big 12.

The transfer from Georgetown recorded his season-high in points against the Mountaineers and scored 22 against the Tigers.

McClung was named the Big 12 Player of the Week back on Jan. 18.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}