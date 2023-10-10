At a program where offense always seemed to reign supreme, it was, at one point, hard to imagine a time where defense would be the backbone for Texas Tech. After a string of impressive performances, including a second half shutout of Houston and a net 17 yard rushing yard day against Baylor, the Red Raiders’ confidence is rising on that side of the ball heading into a tough game against Kansas State.

A key contributor in the secondary so far this season, Bralyn Lux has spent time throughout the year at outside cornerback, slot corner and even at boundary safety. Lux’s versatility has made him a reliable option on a defense where depth in the secondary was much needed.

“It’s been good, I played a little safety, a little nickel corner,” Lux said following the Red Raiders’ practice Tuesday. “But whatever they want me to, I’m just trying to help the team win… It was my first time (playing safety). It was fun, I learned the defense a little better, learned where everybody’s at a little more, it was good.”

Lux has not just made an impact on defense, however. The Fresno State transfer has made his mark on special teams, being utilized in Kenny Perry’s kickoff unit. Lux has been so effective in that unit, in fact, that Perry shouted him out Tuesday as one of the more impressive players on special teams. Regular starters would not usually play special teams, but Lux takes pride in it.

“We’ve been doing a great job, I’ve been on kickoff since my freshman year at Fresno,” Lux said. “I’m used to it. We’ve been running to the ball, making good tackles… We want (to play kick coverage), we want to get the ball out like we did at West Virginia. They didn’t give it to us, but yeah we want to make a big play on special teams.”

Another name that has emerged in the midst of Tech’s defensive uproar is outside linebacker Charles Esters. The third-year sophomore out of Cedar Hill played the best game of his career against Baylor, totalling two sacks, two TFLs, and a forced fumble. Esters has appeared in every game this season, and his hard work paid off against the Bears.

“Just practicing hard, come in to practice everyday thinking it’s a game,” Esters said of his preparation on a weekly basis. “Playing with (outside linebackers’ coach C.J) Ah You, it’s always everything in the game. You pass rush like the game, you run to the ball, everything like that.”

It has been a long road of perseverance for Esters, who before this season had only appeared in one game for the scarlet and black.

When asked about the young edge rusher in the weekly coaches’ press conference, defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter even went as far as saying he did not know if Esters was capable of playing in the Big 12 when the staff first arrived in Lubbock. DeRuyter was blunt with his coaching of Esters and instead of shying away from it, Esters took it head on.

“Coach DeRuyter really knows a lot of football,” Esters said. “He really helped, him and coach Ah You, helped me get my football IQ up. Knowing different coaches, different offenses, everything like that. He’s really helped me get better as a football player… Everyday, everyday I’ve always tried to prove myself. Even now, I’m still trying to prove myself to them that I can play here and be a Big 12 player.”



