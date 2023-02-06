The Texas Tech staff took full advantage of the contact period last month, offering several 2024, 2025 and 2026 prospects.

Since Joey McGuire got to Lubbock, Texas Tech recruiting has seen a significant upswing. Due to McGuire's connections and the staff he put together, Tech is often the first offer for many recruits.

That was the case a few weeks ago when the Red Raiders were the first to offer 2025 Lufkin defensive tackle Zion Williams.

RedRaiderSports spoke with Williams for his thoughts on the offer and where Texas Tech sits in his recruitment.

What you need to know...

... Since Williams announced his offer from Texas Tech on January 14th, he has picked up additional offers from UTSA, Oklahoma State and Texas.

... Williams also competes in track & field. Per his athletic.net profile, he had a personal record Shot Put of 38 feet as a freshman.

... Per Williams' Twitter bio, he benches 315 pounds, squats 500 pounds and runs a 5.27 40 yard dash.

... Williams' teammate at Lufkin, running back Kedren Young, is one of Texas Tech's top targets in the 2024 class.

Tech coaches: "I’ve only talked to coach (Joey) McGuire a few times after he gave me the offer, but I would say that during those few times me and him have gotten very well acquainted. He’s also a funny man."

Reaction to offer: "When my coach told me that he was giving me an offer I was ecstatic and grew this huge smile on my face. Nothing could have ruined my mood for a real long time, I felt like I was that guy."

Connections to Tech: "No, I don’t have any connections to any friends or family who works or went to Tech that I know of."