Recruits are already visiting campuses and will soon be heading to camps. One of them is Lancaster (TX) High School defensive back Braylan McDonald. He will be making his way to the 806 for an official visit with Texas Tech on June 7 after the Red Raiders offered him back in January.

RedRaiderSports had the opportunity to speak with him about his thoughts on the Red Raiders and his upcoming visit.

What you need to know...

... TTU offered him on January 25, 2024, and he is being recruited as a safety.

... He has offers from Arkansas State, Bowling Green, Boston College, Texas State, TTU, UTEP, Louisiana Tech, Fordham, and Washington State.

... He also runs track for the Tigers, competing in 300 meters and 4x400 relay, per his athletic.net profile.

... He will be in Lubbock on June 7-9 for an official visit.

Last season: "It started a little rough with a record of 1-4, but we picked it up at the end of the season. We finished the regular season at 5-5 and lost in the fourth round of the playoffs in double overtime to Forney. Our season was a little rocky, but we stayed together as a team and picked it up at the end. We showed that we were a competitive team and that we were ready and prepared to go to state. It just didn't end the way we wanted it to end."

The recruiting process: "The recruiting process has been good. My first offer was from Arkansas State, and then during the off-season it started to pick up. I got offers from Bowling Green, Texas Tech, and some others. But the process has been good. I have been keeping in touch with Texas Tech and Louisiana Tech the most, with Bowling Green calling here and there, but everything has been going well."

Receiving an offer from Texas Tech: "It was both shocking and surprising! I was shaking when I was trying to post about the offer with so much excitement."