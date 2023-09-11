Lake Belton HC Brian Cope has high hopes for 5-star WR Micah Hudson
Texas Tech has landed its top-rated prospect of all time in Lake Belton wideout Micah Hudson.
Hudson put up 1793 total yards and 17 touchdowns last season in his junior year, and will look to somehow improve on those numbers in 2023.
He's a Red Raider legacy too, as his dad Desmond Royal played defensive line in Lubbock in the late 80's.
To learn more about the newest five-star Red Raiders, we spoke with his head football coach, Lake Belton's Brian Cope.
How has Micah developed since when he first got into your program into the man he is today?
"Yeah I just think he continues to mature physically along with emotionally as well. I also think that he's bought into our weight room under our strength coach Kade Cole, who has done a phenomenal job. He's also done great in track, he was a bronze medalist on our 4x200 team this year. He understands what hard work is gonna get him.
He really wants his teammates to be successful. He's just gonna go to work. He's gonna set up the jugs machine after our elite camp and he's gonna catch passes. When he was gone last Thursday we had other kids setting that up to do that, so he's kinda shown what it takes. He continues to do those things but now his teammates are right there next to him. I hope that means we're gonna have a great year."
What is it specifically about Micah that makes him so coveted and highly-regarded?
"He can run past you, he can shake you, he has elite ball skills, he can outjump you and I think he loves challenges."
Joey McGuire is now going into his 2nd year at Texas Tech but when him and his staff come by Lake Belton to recruit, what are your impressions of the job they're doing in Lubbock?
"I think it's very impressive. I've talked to Joey (McGuire), I've talked to Juice (Johnson), I've talked to Kitt (Zach Kittley), but also Josh Bookbinder. He's our area recruiter who has been by a bunch. Also Brian Nance and I text and communicate from time to time. So it's not just one, it's a multitude of people that are trying to be able to recruit and I think that that's important."
Everybody knows Micah Hudson and Selman Bridges, who are some other Lake Belton players that college football fans should know for the future?
"Yeah I think we have a 2026 athlete, Davion Peters. This weekend at State 7v7 he's gonna play quarterback, running back and also wide receiver. We also have a 2025 lineman in Brett Harmon, who will start at center for us for the second year in a row. We have another 2025 lineman in Caleb Loper who is already 6-foot-4 with tons of length and plays very aggressive. We got a 2027 wide receiver in Zion Harness that I think is going to be elite as well."