Kliff Kingsbury issues statement following dismissal from Texas Tech
MORE: Holgorsen a legit candidate? | What is Hocutt's timetable? | RRS TV: Level, Dickens react to Sunday | Hocutt vows to bring back Texas Tech's 'edge' | Twitter reacts to Kingsbury's dismissal | Timeline: Kingsbury's tenure at TTU
Former Texas Tech head football coach Kliff Kingsbury released a statement Monday morning thanking Red Raider fans for their support over the course of his six-year tenure.
Thank you. #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/X7znxRdz2u— Kliff Kingsbury (@TTUKingsbury) November 26, 2018