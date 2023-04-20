Texas Tech’s spring practice session has come to an end with Thursday serving as the Red Raiders’ final day of prep ahead of Saturday’s spring game. Following the run-through, coordinators Zach Kittley and Tim DeRuyter spoke to the media. Here are the takeaways:

Zach Kittley - Offensive Coordinator

On what position has had most competition, in regards to making a depth chart:

“I’d probably say the receiver room, overall, we got a lot of great wide outs. You had a couple guys that didn’t get to do a whole lot this spring, they’ll come back. But there’s competition across the board, there’s gonna be a lot of those two-deep questions that won’t get answered until fall camp. That’s what it’s all about. You’re trying to compete everyday and make the best man win. It makes everybody better too, especially with what we’re trying to go in and find.”

On how much run Jake Strong will get Saturday:

“It just depends. Right now, it looks like he’ll get about a quarter, but depending on a few things between now and then it may be even a little less for everyone involved. Again, it’s not going to be crazy schematics and all that stuff, but right now he’s on paper to get about a quarter.”

On what his schedule looks like after the spring game:

“Well just everyone’s a little bit different. I gotta play in a golf tournament on Monday for charity and then we have some exit meetings on Tuesday and then we hit the road recruiting Wednesday. So then it’ll be about three and a half straight weeks on the road recruiting and seeing our top targets, evaluating kids, all that stuff. It’ll kind of shift from an X’s and O’s and developing your own guys to recruiting guys for the future… A lot of windshield time. Luckily we have a great budget and all that stuff here that gets us on airplanes and sends up from here in Lubbock to wherever we need to go.”



