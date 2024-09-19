Advertisement
Texas Tech’s defense gets its swagger back from Mean Green domination
The Red Raiders flew around Saturday and stifled a potent Mean Green offense.
• Jarrett Ramirez
McGuire: Brooks, Texas Tech defense allow for rout of North Texas
McGuire reacts to Tech's win over North Texas.
• Justin Apodaca
Takeaways from Texas Tech’s 66-21 thrashing of North Texas
Jarrett gives his intial assessment of the Red Raiders' win over UNT.
• Jarrett Ramirez
Staff Predictions: Will the Red Raiders handle business vs. North Texas?
Staff predictions for Texas Tech vs North Texas
• Justin Apodaca, Jarrett Ramirez & Ben Golan
DE Haastrup recaps a wild week, new TTU offer
The coaches offered Mayde Creek defensive end Tobi Haastrup last week. The now four-star prospect was unranked and did
• Matt Clare
Keys To The Game for Texas Tech against Arizona State
