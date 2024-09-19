Advertisement

Texas Tech’s defense gets its swagger back from Mean Green domination

Texas Tech’s defense gets its swagger back from Mean Green domination

The Red Raiders flew around Saturday and stifled a potent Mean Green offense.

 • Jarrett Ramirez
McGuire: Brooks, Texas Tech defense allow for rout of North Texas

McGuire: Brooks, Texas Tech defense allow for rout of North Texas

McGuire reacts to Tech's win over North Texas.

 • Justin Apodaca
Takeaways from Texas Tech’s 66-21 thrashing of North Texas

Takeaways from Texas Tech’s 66-21 thrashing of North Texas

Jarrett gives his intial assessment of the Red Raiders' win over UNT.

Premium content
 • Jarrett Ramirez
Staff Predictions: Will the Red Raiders handle business vs. North Texas?

Staff Predictions: Will the Red Raiders handle business vs. North Texas?

Staff predictions for Texas Tech vs North Texas

 • Justin Apodaca, Jarrett Ramirez & Ben Golan
DE Haastrup recaps a wild week, new TTU offer

DE Haastrup recaps a wild week, new TTU offer

The coaches offered Mayde Creek defensive end Tobi Haastrup last week. The now four-star prospect was unranked and did

Premium content
 • Matt Clare

Published Sep 19, 2024
Keys To The Game for Texas Tech against Arizona State
Jarrett Ramirez
@JarrettDRamirez
