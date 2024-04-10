Coming off a season where the Texas Tech offense was predominantly led by a stout run game, a key point of emphasis for the staff was to revitalize the team’s weapons on the outside. Through the transfer portal and a stacked 2024 high school class, the Red Raiders’ receiving corps looks refreshed and coach Justin “Juice” Johnson has seen progress from the group throughout the spring. “I think the guys that we’ve added have done a great job coming in blending the culture in the room, amplifying the culture of the room,” Johnson said in a press conference Wednesday afternoon. “We got guys that have played some ball at this level, especially with Josh (Kelly), multiple years at this level. He brings a level of maturity, which is great for the room. Caleb (Douglas), he’s played ball before so I mean, we’ve added guys that have played ball. I think they’ve done a great job coming in and fitting into the culture of that room.”

****************************************************************************************** Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum. Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage. Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook. ******************************************************************************************