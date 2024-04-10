Johnson putting pieces together in reloaded wide receiver room
Coming off a season where the Texas Tech offense was predominantly led by a stout run game, a key point of emphasis for the staff was to revitalize the team’s weapons on the outside.
Through the transfer portal and a stacked 2024 high school class, the Red Raiders’ receiving corps looks refreshed and coach Justin “Juice” Johnson has seen progress from the group throughout the spring.
“I think the guys that we’ve added have done a great job coming in blending the culture in the room, amplifying the culture of the room,” Johnson said in a press conference Wednesday afternoon. “We got guys that have played some ball at this level, especially with Josh (Kelly), multiple years at this level. He brings a level of maturity, which is great for the room. Caleb (Douglas), he’s played ball before so I mean, we’ve added guys that have played ball. I think they’ve done a great job coming in and fitting into the culture of that room.”
While the room returns several key pieces from a season ago such as Drae McCray and Coy Eakin, the newcomers of Washington State transfer Josh Kelly and Florida wideout Caleb Douglas will have a lot on their shoulders in 2024. It could be easy to start comparing the poster children of the position group’s from year-to-year, but Johnson is more concerned with building a new standard of continuity within his room.
“From a room perspective, I don’t really try to do that. I don’t sit there and compare and contrast,” Johnson said. “I got the guys that are in the room now and there’s always new faces, younger guys that have gotten older, guys that got their first taste of truly playing ball like a Jordan (Brown), like a Coy, who now are ready to take a next step. Never really want to sit and compare and contrast like last year compared to this year. But I will say, this year’s group is hard-nosed, comes to work everyday, high level competition, loves each other, high level accountability and high level attention to detail. I’m extremely excited and proud of those guys thus far.”
