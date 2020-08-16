RedRaiderSports - Jaylon Tyson knew Texas Tech was home all along

With only one senior on the Texas Tech basketball roster in Marcus Santos-Silva, the coaches had room to be picky about who they went after from the high school ranks. When the Red Raiders offered John Paul II wing Jaylon Tyson back in December 2019, it did not make much waves. After all, Tyson was unranked and at the time only had one other offer - from Oral Roberts. Fast forward a few months and Tyson is a Texas Tech commit, a high 4-star recruit and one of the best players in America. The coaches' evaluation, led by assistant Ulric Maligi, has paid off big-time for the Scarlet and Black. Tyson was one of the standouts for Next Page Force this weekend at 'Who Want the Smoke', an AAU tournament in Duncanville hosted by Kellen Buffington, owner of TheTB5Reports. We spoke with Tyson following his game who talks relationship with the TTU coaches, a look back at his two unofficial visits to Lubbock last season and why he decided to end his recruitment early. What you need to know... ... Tyson announced his commitment to Texas Tech on May 19th, 2020 ... Tyson held 11 total offers at the time of his commitment, including schools such as Houston, Oklahoma, SMU, TCU, Texas A&M, Xavier and several others ... As a junior Tyson averaged 23.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while leading his team to the TAPPS 6A state championship. He was also named District MVP.

Thoughts on performance vs Texas Hardwork: Next Page Force, Tyson's AAU team, lost a close one 61-60 against Texas Hardwork in the first game of the day. "Man, we just didn't come out with energy. We came out thinking we were going to beat them and that's never going to work. We started to turn it on but we turned it on at the wrong time." Difference in AAU basketball vs high school: "It's really the same. My mentality is to kill everybody, play for my teammates. It's really the same mentality, just a different play style." Relationship with Tech coaching staff: "Me and coach Mal (Ulric Maligi) talk every day almost. Me and coach Beard we probably talk about once a week, he'll holler at me. I know both are busy so whenever they get the chance to hit me up they do. I just can't wait to get down there to be honest with you."

Role at Texas Tech: "We haven't really gone into specific role yet. They play all guards, they play position-less basketball so whatever they need me to play that's what I'm going to come in and play." Look back at unofficial visits: Tyson got to visit Texas Tech for both the Kentucky game in January and the Kansas game in March. Those visits to campus definitely helped in Tech's recruitment of the 6-foot-6 wing. "What stands out looking back is the energy brought by the players and fans. It was amazing, it amazed me and I just wanted to be a part of that family."