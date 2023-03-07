The Texas Tech coaches hosted several prospects on campus over the weekend for the program's first Junior Day of the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Among the group of recruits in town was Hutto quarterback and Texas Tech commitment William Hammond. The four-star prospect had visited the South Plains a few times before, but never as a commitment and he shared more about the experience.

"It feels really good to be committed, my job now is to recruit other guys with me to Texas Tech. That was one of my jobs on the visit to Lubbock this weekend and I'm starting to feel comfortable in that role of letting guys know what Texas Tech is all about.

"This visit was really fun because my parents were both with me and we all sat down with Coach (Joey) McGuire and Coach (Zach) Kittley. We were able to come in a day early, which was great for seeing the campus and various things around the program."

The role of recruiter is still somewhat new for Hammond and he explained how he approaches the conversation with other recruits.

"For me, it is a few things. The love from the coaching staff at Texas Tech and Coach Kittley's offense is explosive. When you are there, everyone from the coaches to the support staff are very genuine. The program, coaches and offense is going to bring in terrific athlets, but it is more about finding the right guys and I'm mostly helping Coach (James) Blanchard with the offensive targets."

Being in town a day early allowed Hammond and his family the opportunity to create their own schedule, including breakfast with Zach Kittley and some team building with a few of the other 2024 commitments.

"We had breakfast with Coach Kittley the day before, and since it was an unofficial visit, my parents paid for our breakfast (laughs). From there, I had the opportunity to tour the academic side of things and how the program supports the student athletes. I was able to sit in on an engineering class and meet the professor, which was pretty cool. After the academic tour, we had lunch at The Cash and learned more about the nutrition programs offered to the athletes at Texas Tech.

"On Friday night, I met with Holton Hendrix and we went to Kasen Long's basketball playoff game. We went to his high school and watched the game, spent time getting to know his family. It was fun, we all hung out together and I was able to see Ivan Carreon and Chandlin Myers this weekend as well."