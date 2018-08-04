Defensive end Lonzell Gilmore was looking to make his impact known last season. He started in three games on the line before getting more of a rotation role in the following three competitions.

After six outings though, the Spring native was sidelined with a knee injury as well as a ding in his shoulder, both required offseason surgery.

"Throughout the process, with the injury I had, I used to have to watch other players with injuries like mine like Deshaun Watson or like Todd Gurley to look at those guys to motivate me to see they made it beyond that setback and are actually playing at another level of football.

It motivated me. It kinda gave me that, 'why cant I do it,' edge. So, this whole process has been to watch other players shine. Kept me saying to myself, 'It's not over.'"

Knowing Lonzell since he arrived at Texas Tech, the media including myself know how energetic, passionate and quite talkative he is. It was not only felt by the press but of course his team that Gilmore wasn't near the person he usually was once the injuries piled up.

"It put things in a different perspective," he said. "I'm not going to lie – when I found out it was torn it kinda dawned on me that it could end soon, football could be over. No matter what play, it could happen in two seconds and bam ... your career is over."

However, he isn't the kind of guy to quit on himself or more importantly to him – his team. He's looking to make his impact known on the line as a 280 pound pass rusher – a big gain in weight since his sophomore year.

"After the surgeries, I told myself I had to get back in it – I had to keep grinding because I still have two more years to give Tech my all. It was more kind of, 'You have to move on forward to help move yourself forward but also to help your team out.

I want to help my team out. I want my individual play to help my team out. I try not to think of the injuries as much anymore because I learned it's not going to help my team if I keep making injuries an excuse or like think that I'm not 100 percent because I am. I just want to make my impact felt for the team. I want to have a lot of fun. I want something like a game-winning sack to help turn the defense around even more. Everybody should have a good name here at Tech."

With his injuries behind him, Lonzell decided to have a little fun and discuss some of the things he's hyped for this upcoming season along with answering a few of his favorite things to do on game day and about Tech, starting with uniforms.

"My favorite uniform man like of all-time was when we played Oklahoma State my senior year of high school. I wasn't a Red Raider yet but I knew I was going to be and they had on that white uniform with the silver helmet and I was just in love. Wish we could bring those back for sure. Our throwback is pretty nice. I like those a lot."