Cedar Hill defensive end Charles Esters III kept the Texas Tech recruiting train rolling with his commitment to the Double T on Thursday afternoon. The 6-foot-4, 240 pound prospect chose Texas Tech over offers from Air Force, Army, Colorado State, Kansas, North Texas, Toledo, UTSA and others. RedRaiderSports chose to look at some of his highlight plays during his junior season.

Speed off the edge on display

As 240 pounds, Esters III shows great pass rush ability. On this play a quick rip move gets him past the right tackle and he has the closing speed to get him for a sack.

Block shed ability and able to locate the football

Not fooled by the fake jet sweep, Esters III maintains his gap, throws the right tackle off of him and takes the quarterback down for a short loss.

Displays awareness to get to the hole for the tackle

On this play Esters III is able to dis-engage the right tackle, close the running lane and stop the quarterback at the line of scrimmage.

Very high motor and doesn't give up on plays

Lined up against a blocking tight end, Esters III takes advantage of his mismatch. Esters III doesn't bite on the play action and is able to easily over match his man. After breaking free from the blocker he has the reach and acceleration to take the quarterback down before he escapes.

Awareness to make a play on the ball when the rush is contained

One of the most underrated parts of a defensive lineman's game is his ability to bat down passes. NFL greats like JJ Watt do this routinely and it makes a big difference in a game. On this play Esters III realizes the ball is coming out quick, and instead of continuing to rush up field and take himself out of the play he gets his hands up and bats the ball down.

Doesn't give up on the play and makes the tackle

On this play Esters III gets taken down by what is probably a holding, but doesn't give up on the play. He quickly gets back up and stops the running back at the line of scrimmage. It's this kind of effort that coaches love to see on film.

