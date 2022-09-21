Tyler Johnson

Texas Tech's latest commitment broke on Saturday night as the Red Raiders were on the field in Raleigh, North Carolina. Natchitoches Central (LA) offensive tackle Tyler Johnson committed to the scarlet and black over a reported 14 other offers. Here are some fun facts about the newest member of Texas Tech's 2023 class.

Teammates heading to Lubbock

Tyler Johnson is the second recruit from Natchitoches Central (LA) to commit to Texas Tech in the 2023 class, joining defensive lineman Tre'Darius Brown. Should both recruits sign on the dotted line, they will become the first pair of high school teammates to go to Tech in the same class since last year when the Cedar Hill trio of Jalon Peoples, Syncere Massey and Harvey Dyson all followed Joey McGuire to the 806. Before that the last time was in 2021 with E'Maurion Banks and Jed Castles (Wichita Falls Rider), and before that was Jack Anderson and Dawson Deaton (Frisco) in 2017

Building a Louisiana Pipeline?

Between 2011 and 2022 Texas Tech signed three (3) recruits out of Louisiana, and they were all in the 2016 class, those being Douglas Coleman, Johnathan Picone and Kevin Moore. The commitment of Johnson gives Texas Tech three (3) in 2023, too. Along with his aforementioned teammate Tre'Darius Brown, Captain Shreve (LA) cornerback Macho Stevenson is also a Red Raider pledge. Natchitoches Central will face off versus Captain Shreve on October 14th, which would be a good opportunity for anyone in the Shreveport area to catch three Tech commits in one game.



Long list of Johnson's

When Tyler Johnson suits up for Texas Tech next fall, he'll follow a long list of Johnson's who have played for the Red Raiders before him. Some of those standout players include former defensive backs Dane Johnson, Jah'Shawn Johnson, D.J. Johnson and wide receiver Robert Johnson.

Building up front