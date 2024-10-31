Advertisement
in other news
Takeaways from Texas Tech's heartbreaking 35-34 loss to TCU
Jarrett gives his initial assessment from the Red Raiders' tough loss to TCU.
• Jarrett Ramirez
Staff Predictions: Can Red Raiders bounce back against TCU?
Our staff give their score predictions for this weekend's duel between Texas Tech and TCU.
• Justin Apodaca, Jarrett Ramirez, Ben Golan
Friday Flare
Kevin Overton is ready to show his full potential in 2024-25The Scouting Report - BaylorStaff Predictions: Can McGuire,
• Matt Clare
Texas Tech opens two-game road stretch at TCU with saddle up for grabs
We get you set for the matchup as the Red Raiders hit the road to Cowtown.
• Jarrett Ramirez
Burning questions for 2024-25 Red Raiders
Jarrett asks questions for each member of the next rendition of Texas Tech hoops.
• Jarrett Ramirez
in other news
Takeaways from Texas Tech's heartbreaking 35-34 loss to TCU
Jarrett gives his initial assessment from the Red Raiders' tough loss to TCU.
• Jarrett Ramirez
Staff Predictions: Can Red Raiders bounce back against TCU?
Our staff give their score predictions for this weekend's duel between Texas Tech and TCU.
• Justin Apodaca, Jarrett Ramirez, Ben Golan
Friday Flare
Kevin Overton is ready to show his full potential in 2024-25The Scouting Report - BaylorStaff Predictions: Can McGuire,
• Matt Clare
Friday Flare
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Advertisement
Advertisement