Advertisement

in other news

Takeaways from Texas Tech's heartbreaking 35-34 loss to TCU

Takeaways from Texas Tech's heartbreaking 35-34 loss to TCU

Jarrett gives his initial assessment from the Red Raiders' tough loss to TCU.

Premium content
 • Jarrett Ramirez
Staff Predictions: Can Red Raiders bounce back against TCU?

Staff Predictions: Can Red Raiders bounce back against TCU?

Our staff give their score predictions for this weekend's duel between Texas Tech and TCU.

Premium content
 • Justin Apodaca, Jarrett Ramirez, Ben Golan
Friday Flare

Friday Flare

Kevin Overton is ready to show his full potential in 2024-25The Scouting Report - BaylorStaff Predictions: Can McGuire,

Premium content
 • Matt Clare
Texas Tech opens two-game road stretch at TCU with saddle up for grabs

Texas Tech opens two-game road stretch at TCU with saddle up for grabs

We get you set for the matchup as the Red Raiders hit the road to Cowtown.

 • Jarrett Ramirez
Burning questions for 2024-25 Red Raiders

Burning questions for 2024-25 Red Raiders

Jarrett asks questions for each member of the next rendition of Texas Tech hoops.

Premium content
 • Jarrett Ramirez

in other news

Takeaways from Texas Tech's heartbreaking 35-34 loss to TCU

Takeaways from Texas Tech's heartbreaking 35-34 loss to TCU

Jarrett gives his initial assessment from the Red Raiders' tough loss to TCU.

Premium content
 • Jarrett Ramirez
Staff Predictions: Can Red Raiders bounce back against TCU?

Staff Predictions: Can Red Raiders bounce back against TCU?

Our staff give their score predictions for this weekend's duel between Texas Tech and TCU.

Premium content
 • Justin Apodaca, Jarrett Ramirez, Ben Golan
Friday Flare

Friday Flare

Kevin Overton is ready to show his full potential in 2024-25The Scouting Report - BaylorStaff Predictions: Can McGuire,

Premium content
 • Matt Clare
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 31, 2024
Friday Flare
circle avatar
Matt Clare  •  RedRaiderSports
Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@MattClareRivals
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement