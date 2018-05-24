Four-star guard Kevin McCullar announced a final five of Houston, Kansas State, Louisville, Texas Tech and Virginia Tech on Thursday night. The recently-reclassified 2018 prospect has scheduled June visits to all five programs, with a decision expected to come afterward.

In March, before deciding to reclassify into the 2018 class, McCullar announced a top five of Houston, Kansas State, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Texas Tech.

McCullar's father, Kevin McCullar Sr., played football for the Red Raiders in the 1990s.