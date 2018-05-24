Four-star McCullar has Texas Tech in final five, will visit in June
Four-star guard Kevin McCullar announced a final five of Houston, Kansas State, Louisville, Texas Tech and Virginia Tech on Thursday night. The recently-reclassified 2018 prospect has scheduled June visits to all five programs, with a decision expected to come afterward.
In March, before deciding to reclassify into the 2018 class, McCullar announced a top five of Houston, Kansas State, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Texas Tech.
McCullar's father, Kevin McCullar Sr., played football for the Red Raiders in the 1990s.
Done deal... What’s next? 👀 pic.twitter.com/xIvo88BeFb— Kevin McCullar Jr. (@Kevin_McCullar) May 25, 2018