basketball

Four-star McCullar has Texas Tech in final five, will visit in June

Aaron Dickens • RedRaiderSports.com
@aarondickens
Editor

Discuss this story on the Inside the Double T forum | Commit List

Four-star guard Kevin McCullar announced a final five of Houston, Kansas State, Louisville, Texas Tech and Virginia Tech on Thursday night. The recently-reclassified 2018 prospect has scheduled June visits to all five programs, with a decision expected to come afterward.

In March, before deciding to reclassify into the 2018 class, McCullar announced a top five of Houston, Kansas State, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Texas Tech.

McCullar's father, Kevin McCullar Sr., played football for the Red Raiders in the 1990s.

