The Texas Tech Red Raiders lost two of their top defensive lineman, Tony Bradford Jr and Jaylon Hutchings, but they are trying to address that need. Enter former Arkansas defensive lineman Anthony "Tank" Booker, who was in Lubbock this week for an official visit.

RedRaiderSports caught up with him to talk about the visit.

What you need to know:

... He is rated a 5.5, three-star DL, and #835 nationally in the Rivals Transfer Portal.

... Coming out of Cincinnati (OH) Winton Woods HS, he was rated a 5.6 three-star recruit, the #40 player in Ohio, and committed to Maryland.

... He appeared in 11 games this season for the Razorbacks.

Highlight of the visit: "The highlight of the visit was that I was able to learn how the defense works."

Connection with the Tech coaches like: "This was more of a hands-on visit. I was able to speak with the coaches 24/7 during my visit. It mainly was Coach (Joey) McGuire, Coach (Zarnell) Fitch, Coach (Cole) Maxwell, my pops, and I all day."