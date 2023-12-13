Florida transfer WR Caleb Douglas is a Red Raider
Texas Tech has made a trend of taking transfer portal players from Texas who went out-of-state and bringing them back to their home Lone Star State. This motion continued with the Red Raiders’ earning a commitment from wide receiver Caleb Douglas, who spent two seasons at Florida. Douglas is the ninth transfer commitment of the current portal cycle for Tech, and is the first receiver pledge.
Douglas, a graduate of Hightower High School and native of Missouri City, was a Gator for two seasons before entering his name into the transfer portal. After a standout freshman season where he appeared in eight games, Douglas was slated to become a focal point of Florida’s offense in 2023. Douglas started in the Gators’ first five games before suffering a season-ending lower leg injury.
A 6-foot-3 receiver, Douglas had 11 receptions for 133 yards in the five games he played, with an absurd touchdown snag in the season opener at Utah that was his only score in 2023.
In his freshman season, Douglas made two starts, the second of which coming in the Gators’ bowl game against Oregon State. As a true freshman, Douglas hauled in 10 catches for 175 yards and found the endzone twice. Douglas’ first career catch was a 62-yard touchdown in his debut against Eastern Washington.
As a high school prospect, Douglas made the switch to wide receiver in his junior year of high school after playing quarterback prior. In two seasons out wide, Douglas was named to the First-Team All-District as a junior and eventually was named District 10-5A-D1 Co-Offensive MVP as a senior.
