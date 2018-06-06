Five tidbits from Kliff Kingsbury's Double T 97.3 interview
Texas Tech head football coach Kliff Kingsbury was a guest Wednesday on Double T 97.3 and shared these five Red Raider football tidbits.
1. Don't look for new base uniforms this season
The Red Raiders have been wearing the same base uniform style since 2013 and, according to Kingsbury, those uniforms will remain in place for the 2018 campaign. Kingsbury did note that the team will feature a new throwback uniform at some point this season.
2. The starting QB race is wide open
Texas Tech's starting quarterback competition will continue into preseason camp and, unlike most seasons under Kingsbury, there is no odds-on favorite to win the job. Kingsbury said that, outside of maybe his first year, the quarterback race is as wide open as it has ever been in his tenure as head coach.
3. Don't be surprised if Alan Bowman emerges as the starter
Kingsbury has said on multiple occasions this offseason that Texas Tech's three scholarship quarterbacks are even in the competition to replace Nic Shimonek as the team's starting signal caller. The prevailing thought heading into spring football was that junior McLane Carter and sophomore Jett Duffey would compete against each other for the job, but Kingsbury said that there is 'no doubt' that freshman Alan Bowman is just as much in the mix to start as Carter and Duffey.
4. Texas Tech's big June visit weekend fell into place
The Red Raiders will be hosting more than 10 prospects on official visits this weekend, which lines up perfectly as the recruits will be able to get a glimpse of Texas Tech's fan support thanks to the baseball program's Super Regional matchup against Duke. Kingsbury said that this weekend wasn't circled on Texas Tech's calendar as its big summer visit window months in advance, it just kind of fell into place due to the schedules and preferences of the visiting prospects.
5. The Red Raiders' 2019 class will be heavy on defensive prospects
Texas Tech only signed four defensive prospects in its 2018 class - and one of the signees, Duron Lowe, was a late addition - so Kingsbury said that he expects the program's 2019 class to be heavy on defense.