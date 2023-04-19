Five important recruiting battles for Texas Tech in 2024
Texas Tech has picked up 9 verbal commitments to date, a class that is currently ranked 15th in the country per Rivals.
That said, the coaches are nowhere near done, with several high-priority targets still on the board. Some of these prospects have Texas Tech near the top of their respective recruitments, but are receiving interest from schools all over the country including blue blood programs.
Today we take a look at five key recruiting battles that are important for Texas Tech to win in the class.
Wide Receiver Micah Hudson
THE SITUATION: By now everyone who keeps up with Texas Tech recruiting should know Hudson's story. The son of former Red Raider defensive lineman Desmond Royal, Hudson was an early offer for Tech, way before his five-star status.
The Red Raiders are up there for Hudson due to several factors. His relationships with the staff, specifically Brian Nance, Juice Johnson and Joey McGuire, are as strong if not stronger than any other school. His intrigue in playing in Zach Kittley's pass-heavy offense. Texas Tech's successful 2022 season under first-year head coach Joey McGuire. Proximity to home. The ability to be the star of the class. Those are just some of the things that make the Red Raiders pop.
That said, Tech is nationally viewed as an underdog here. With schools such as Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia and Texas also in the mix, perhaps that's understandable. With 8 months until Signing Day, we'll see if Texas Tech is able to sign their first ever high school five-star prospect.
PROGRAMS IN THE MIX: Texas Tech, Texas, Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Texas A&M, others
