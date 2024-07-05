Film Room: 2025 Lubbock (TX) Cooper WR Michael Dever
Texas Tech responded quickly after the decommitment and flip to SMU of Arlington (TX) WR Isaiah Robertson earlier in the week and landed a commitment from a Lubbock local in his place.Lubbock (TX) ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news