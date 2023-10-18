The first time Coy Eakin stepped onto the football field for Texas Tech was the culmination of months of hard work and years of his life dedicated to the sport. In a blowout victory over West Virginia in 2022, everything seemed to be going right for the Red Raiders and it was time for the freshman Eakin to take the field. That was until the referee pulled the flag from his pocket and whistled Eakin for a false start, an anticlimactic result to his first bit of action at Jones AT&T Stadium.

“Yeah, everytime we run “Purple”, they always give me crap for it, it’s just like an ongoing joke,” Eakin said of that moment following Tech’s practice Tuesday.

A Stephenville native, the expectations for the young receiver were seemingly through the roof from the time he stepped onto campus. At 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, Eakin brings a solid frame to the field at his position, and he has been commended for his ability to find space between defenders. The intangibles and physicality of Eakin’s game helped him become the nation’s leading receiver as a senior in high school, leading the Yellowjackets to an undefeated 16-0 season capped off by a 4A state title. It was in that state title game against Austin LBJ that Eakin truly burst onto the scene as a prospect.

“The Wednesday before the state game, I was actually going to sign to Tarleton State back in my hometown,” Eakin said. “Then I said, okay, let me wait until Monday after the state game, to see if anything happens. I knew my stats were not average, they’re pretty good, but I was like man, maybe this isn’t what God has for me… An hour after the game I started getting calls from bigger schools and it just kind of led on from there.”

TCU called Eakin, interested in bringing him on as an outside linebacker. North Texas rang him up, as did Washington State. The product of a nine reception, 187 yard and four total touchdown performance in the state championship however, was the opportunity to hop on the Tech train.

The journey in Lubbock for Eakin has not been an easy one. Eakin cracked the two-deep depth chart ahead of his freshman season in 2022, but his debut was delayed seven weeks as the result of a nagging hip injury suffered in fall camp. Eakin was able to keep his redshirt and the focus shifted to 2023.

The expectation was, once again, that Eakin would see it through spring ball and emerge as one of the team’s big names to watch heading into the season. The latter part stayed true, despite Eakin missing a large chunk of spring camp with a broken collarbone. Another road to recovery. Finally at 100 percent in fall camp and pushing for a chance to become a starter, Eakin broke his other collarbone.

“It’s a lot, I’ve never really been a patient guy my entire life,” Eakin said in regards to working through the gauntlet of injuries. “I get road rage, like anything little can make me mad. But I realized what God was testing me with and really showing me like, ‘Hey, if you have patience, trust in me, I’ll put you right back on your feet.’ I just had to really trust in Him.”



