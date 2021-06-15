Johns Creek safety Terian Williams is one of the most highly recruited targets for Texas Tech in the 2022 class.

Holding over 40 offers, Terian cut his list to a top 12 back in March, and is coming off his official visit in Lubbock last weekend.

What you need to know...

... Along with Texas Tech, Williams listed Harvard, Kansas State, Michigan, Washington State, Stanford, Pittsburgh, Mississippi State, Arizona, Duke, Penn State and Liberty in his top 12

... Williams has so far taken two of his officials - to Kansas State and Texas Tech

... Per his MaxPreps page, Williams was credited with 55 tackles, three tackles-for-loss, one sack and one interception as a junior. He also added four receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown on offense