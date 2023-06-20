The Texas Tech coaches hosted several top targets for official visits over the weekend, including Katy offensive guard Coen Echols. The standout prospect is listed at guard, but the Red Raider coaches and several other college programs are recruiting him to play Center at the college level.

What you need to know...

...Echols announced his offer from the Red Raiders on March 14th, 2023

...The 6-foot-3, 290-pound prospect currently lists 27 total offers from programs around the country, including Texas A&M, Auburn, Ole Miss, Nebraska, LSU, Kansas, Oregon and several others

...A dual-sport athlete at the high school level, Echols throws shotput and discus on the varsity track and field team

...As a junior Echols was named 1st team All-District

Official Visit recap: "It was me, my Mom, my Dad and my little brother on the visit. We first arrived on Friday night, got checked into the hotel and got some sleep. We started with meeting the coaches for breakfast at Snooze and that is where I first met Jacob Ponton, one of the Texas Tech offensive lineman commitments.

"From there, we went to the facilities and the coaches had setup a scavenger hunt with the players and parents. It was a lot of fun and I enjoyed spending time around the coaching staff. Later that night, we all had dinner at the stadium and that was a cool experience.

"My host for the weekend was Caleb Rogers and he was able to introduce me to several other players on the team. He told me about how much he loved the program, how much I would fit in with the offensive line group they have there at Texas Tech. We also talked about Coach (Stephen) Hamby, what it is like playing for him, his knowledge of the game and how Tech can help create a better future for me after football.

"The whole weekend was the coaches entertaining us and feeding us. I would say my favorite meal was probably the last day. The coaches had a big buffet setup, everything you can imagine - if you wanted it, they had it."