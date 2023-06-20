Coen Echols recaps OV, loves the energy at TTU
The Texas Tech coaches hosted several top targets for official visits over the weekend, including Katy offensive guard Coen Echols. The standout prospect is listed at guard, but the Red Raider coaches and several other college programs are recruiting him to play Center at the college level.
What you need to know...
...Echols announced his offer from the Red Raiders on March 14th, 2023
...The 6-foot-3, 290-pound prospect currently lists 27 total offers from programs around the country, including Texas A&M, Auburn, Ole Miss, Nebraska, LSU, Kansas, Oregon and several others
...A dual-sport athlete at the high school level, Echols throws shotput and discus on the varsity track and field team
...As a junior Echols was named 1st team All-District
Official Visit recap: "It was me, my Mom, my Dad and my little brother on the visit. We first arrived on Friday night, got checked into the hotel and got some sleep. We started with meeting the coaches for breakfast at Snooze and that is where I first met Jacob Ponton, one of the Texas Tech offensive lineman commitments.
"From there, we went to the facilities and the coaches had setup a scavenger hunt with the players and parents. It was a lot of fun and I enjoyed spending time around the coaching staff. Later that night, we all had dinner at the stadium and that was a cool experience.
"My host for the weekend was Caleb Rogers and he was able to introduce me to several other players on the team. He told me about how much he loved the program, how much I would fit in with the offensive line group they have there at Texas Tech. We also talked about Coach (Stephen) Hamby, what it is like playing for him, his knowledge of the game and how Tech can help create a better future for me after football.
"The whole weekend was the coaches entertaining us and feeding us. I would say my favorite meal was probably the last day. The coaches had a big buffet setup, everything you can imagine - if you wanted it, they had it."
Meeting with TTU coaches: "Yes, it seemed like all of the coaches were around the whole visit. My family and I all enjoyed it. I met with Coach (Joey) McGuire, Coach (Zach) Kittley, Coach Hamby and Coach (Lou) Bunning. We had an honest conversation, the coaches talked about me taking a redshirt year and Coach Kittley talked about how great of a fit that I am for what they do on offense.
"Coach McGuire talked about how much he loved my family and was very appreciative that we took time to be there on campus for the visit. We all watched tape and the coaches like me at the Center position, which is where most colleges are recruiting me to play at the next level."
What did you learn about TTU outside of football: "I learned they could really set me up for life after football. Texas Tech has a great Business School and program. We were able to take a tour and speak with the counselors during the visit. I had been to Lubbock before, but the surrounding area of the Tech campus is beautiful."
Did you meet other 2024 recruits: "Yes sir, I met with all of the other recruits there this weekend. I spent most of the time with Jacob (Ponton), but I spent time with J'Koby Williams and all of them."
Thoughts on TTU after your official visit: "I love Texas Tech, they have a lot of great energy there. There are a lot of good things going on in that program, and I love the entire coaching staff."
Other visits: "I do not have anything scheduled right now, but I'm probably done with visits. I need to sit down and talk with my parents about my visits to Texas A&M, Auburn and now Texas Tech."
Currently rated a 5.7 three-star prospect, Echols is listed as the No. 18 overall rated offensive guard prospect in the nation and the No. 97 overall rated prospect on the Rivals Texas Top 100 for the 2024 class.