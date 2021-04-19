RedRaiderSports - Chandler Jacobs discusses his commitment to Texas Tech

Former Dallas Baptist All-American Chandler Jacobs announced his commitment to Texas Tech on Monday after a couple of weeks of announcing his intent to transfer.

Jacobs told RedRaiderSports.com that his decision was made based off of challenges. Wherever he decided to go - he wanted to be challenged. He feels like Texas Tech will give him that opportunity and more.

"It wasn't an easy decision at all," Jacobs said. "Cal, Wyoming, Grand Canyon and Colorado State were pushing hard. I just knew I had to pick the best school for me and that's Texas Tech with coach (Mark) Adams and coach (Barret) Peery. It's been a stressful week-and-a-half or two weeks but we're here now. I'm thankful for that."

Jacobs spoke about Adams' relentless defense and said he's thrilled to improve on that side of the ball. However, everyone wants to talk offense as the Red Raiders struggled in that area of the game last season.

For Jacobs, it's about being a pure scorer for Texas Tech, a program that's known for its stout defending but often broken motion offense. Adding Jacobs will surely move the needle for the Tech offense.

In his four years at Dallas Baptist, Jacobs averaged a near 21 points per game while shooting 45% from three.

"I think I'm pretty much an all-around shooter," he said. "I can drive to the bucket if I need to or pull up from three. I think I'm going to fit in well with what they're wanting me to do there. That just adds to the challenge. I want to have my number called on in those moments when we need a bucket. I just have to answer when that time comes."

Jacobs joins the handful of Red Raiders returning to the program as well as some transfers Adams was able to pull in after being named head coach.

One major signee Adams landed was KJ Allen from East Los Angeles Community College, the program highlighted in the most recent season of Netflix's "Last Chance U." Jacobs said Allen will be a huge component for the Red Raiders, which makes him anxious to arrive in Lubbock and get to work with his new teammate.

"I'm really excited to get to play with (Allen)," Jacobs said. "Seeing him on 'Last Chance U' you can see how athletic he is. He's a playmaker. They were winners with him, too, and everyone saw their success. We're looking to do exciting things on offense together."