Baylor transfer defensive back AJ McCarty has committed to Texas Tech.

McCarty started 2 games for Baylor last year and was a primary rotation guy in most of the other games. In total he played 439 snaps in 2022. He also had a pick 6 late of Tyler Shough in the game in Lubbock.

McCarty said the family atmosphere at Tech was a big reason for his decision.

"I chose Tech because of the family atmosphere around the facilities. I went to campus one time, not even for myself but to watch my little bro Quinten (McCarty) perform at one of their camps. Even then I could just feel how electric it was! So between the family like atmosphere and all the energy brought toward the program, I got pulled toward its direction!!"

McCarty was recruited to Baylor by James Blanchard and is the type of athletic prospect the Red Raider coaches love. He also has a solid relationship with head coach Joey McGuire and is excited to play for him in the coming years.

"Coach Blanchard has had my back since I first started college. When I first joined Baylor, now here at Tech. If it wasn’t for him I honestly have no clue where I’d be playing right now! Also, for the rest of the coaching staff, they're a great group of coaches! As soon as I got accepted into school a good bit of the staff texted me, and they all seemed excited for me to be a part of the family! And I can’t be more excited to play behind Coach McGuire, the energy he brings to the table is unmatched! All I have felt is love from them and I’m ready to be a part of it!!"

Going from one Big 12 school to another, McCarty is ready to put it all on the line for the scarlet and black and Red Raider Nation.

"Red Raider Nation, my message to y’all is I promise with the addition of me to the team I will play my absolute heart out for y’all! I will do everything in my power to improve our chances of winning a championship while I’m here!! I couldn’t be more proud with my decision! I couldn’t be more proud to be a Red Raider!! LETS WORK!!"

McCarty is expected to arrive in Lubbock next week, and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.