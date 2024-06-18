El Paso (TX) Del Valle High School athlete Shelton "Manny" Fuller was one of the recruits in the 806 this weekend for his official visit with Texas Tech. The Red Raiders offered him on May 30, 2023, which was his first Power Four offer, and he has added more than a few since.

RedRaiderSports caught up with him to recap his weekend in Lubbock and also to see where things stand with his recruitment.

What you need to know...

... He is rated as a 5.5, three-star recruit.

... Fuller also has offers from UTSA, Houston, Baylor, Vanderbilt, UTEP, Louisiana Tech, Sam Houston State, Texas State, Boise State, Oregon State, Utah, and BYU.

... Last season, as a junior, he finished with 57 carries for 713 yards and 10 touchdowns while adding 6 receptions for 101 yards. On the defensive side, he had 20 tackles, 3 passes defended, 2 tackles for loss, and 2 interceptions for the Conquistadores, per his MaxPreps page.

... He was named an All-District 5A Division 1 First Team Utility Selection.

... He has taken official visits to Oregon State (May 3-5) and Utah (May 31-June 2).

What were some of the highlights of your official visit: "The visit was cool. I would say the highlight was touring the new facility and watching the Tank Davis fight with the players."

Connection with Tech coaches: "My relationship with Coach Kenny Perry is good, but this weekend, I met Coach Marcel Yates for the first time. They were recruiting me for running back, but this weekend they switched me to defensive back."