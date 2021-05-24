The Circuit League IV, an AAU tournament featuring some of the top talent in the country, was this past weekend at Drive Nation's facility in Irving, TX.

Next Page Force is an Adidas program out of Arkansas that should be familiar to Tech fans, after all, Jaylon Tyson played for Next Page Force last season, and even though he ended up in Austin he spent the majority of his recruitment as a Red Raider commit.

Next Force Page is loaded again this summer, as top 45 ranked guard Derrian Ford has joined the program.

"I think playing in tournaments like this one is a better experience because you get better every day, it's like playing against yourself almost. I feel like if I was playing against myself every day I'd get way better than just regular high school games."