"Coach Cooks and Coach Juice see me as a defensive back," Minor said. "I can play corner or safety, and I can play whatever position and move around the defense. The coaches talked with me during the official visit, we had a position meeting. They watched game tape with us and showed us the scheme, the gameplan and some examples from what they did on defense at Utah State last year."

The 6-foot, 180-pound prospect is labeled as an athlete by Rivals, but the Texas Tech coaches see him playing in the secondary on defense.

"I talk with the head coach Matt Wells every day," Minor said. "I also talked with Coach (Kerry) Cooks) and Coach (Julius) 'Juice' Brown every day. It was one of them reaching out every day and that stood out to me, it really caught my eye. The amount of attention, the mail coming in every day and the daily contact made me feel very comfortable with the Tech coaching staff."

The three-star prospect added an offer from Texas Tech in late February while on an unofficial visit to Lubbock for the program's first junior day event. From there, Minor mentioned the Texas Tech coaches were reaching out on a daily basis.

The coaches landed commitment No. 12 yesterday when Lake Dallas athlete Kobee Minor announced his decision to commit to the Red Raiders.

Minor announced his commitment on social media yesterday, on his 17th birthday, but the program's newest commit actually committed to the coaches a few weeks ago.

"I was going to commit during my official visit," Minor said. "I asked the coaches to spend a few days to talk with my family, and then I called him and committed a few days later. I talked with Coach Matt Wells and told him that I was committed. He was fired up and talked about how he cannot wait to get the 2020 recruiting class on campus."

After making the call to the coaches a few weeks ago and announcing the decision to the world yesterday, how does it feel?



"It is a relief," Minor said. "I can focus on my senior year now. My recruitment is shut down and I'm ready to be a Red Raider. It was great to have options, so I just wanted to take my time and make my decision. I really like Texas Tech. When they hosted us for the official visit a few weeks ago, they made it feel like home. I'm not sure which games yet, but I plan on getting back up there for at least a few games this season."



Minor is already close with a few of the other 2020 commitments and plans on helping recruit others now that he has joined the class.

"My two main friends are Quin (Bright) and Myles (Price)," Minor said. "I got to meet Jonathan (Davis) during the visit and spent a lot of time with the quarterback that just moved from Bishop Gorman (Donovan Smith). If I see somebody that I know can ball and they have an opportunity with Tech, then I'm going to go get them."

The standout defender works with a personal trainer, Coach Flight, in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The two have worked together for years, so how does this extra work help Minor develop?



"It helps a lot," Minor said. "The stuff we do in school practice isn't as focused or elite as the stuff we do with Coach Flight. He is a role model, a mentor, so we just listen to him and run with it. We work together on a weekly basis, just putting in extra work to get better."

Currently rated a 5.5. three-star prospect, Minor is the listed as the No. 141 overall prospect on the Rivals Texas Top 150 for the 2020 class.

He chose the Red Raiders over 14 other offers, including offers from Cal, Kansas, Houston, Iowa State, Tulsa and several others.

As a junior, Minor finished with 97 tackles, four (4) pass breakups, one (1) fumble recovery and three (3) interceptions, earning All-District First Team Defense honors.

