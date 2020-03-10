A closer look at Texas Tech's 2021 tight end offers
Last week we took a closer look at the 2021 defensive line offers and today we look at another important position Texas Tech must recruit well at which is tight end.With Tech's base offensive forma...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news