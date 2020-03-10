News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-10 07:15:49 -0500') }} football Edit

A closer look at Texas Tech's 2021 tight end offers

Photo by Texas Tech Athletics.
Photo by Texas Tech Athletics.
Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@BenjaminGolan

Last week we took a closer look at the 2021 defensive line offers and today we look at another important position Texas Tech must recruit well at which is tight end.With Tech's base offensive forma...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}