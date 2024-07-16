Texas Tech offered 2026 four-star Port Arthur (TX) Memorial inside linebacker Tai'Yion King back in January 2023. At the time, it was his third offer and first from a Power Four conference.

Since then, his recruitment has risen, and he now has over 20 offers. RedRaiderSports caught up with him to discuss his recruitment and receiving his offer from Texas Tech.

What you need to know...

... King is a 5.9 four-star recruit and is the #1 ILB in his class. He is ranked #56 nationally and #8 in Texas.

... He also has offers from Incarnate Word, Texas State, UTSA, Washington, Baylor, SMU, Missouri, North Texas, Texas A&M, Arizona, Penn State, Houston, Nebraska, Florida, UTEP, UCF, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Alabama, TCU, Lamar, and Arizona State.

... As a sophomore King put up 138 tackles, 22 tackles-for-loss, 1 fumble recovery, 8 sacks and 3 pass deflections

... On the track this spring King put up personal records in the 100 Meters (11.98 seconds) and 200 Meters (24.41 seconds)