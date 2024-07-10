Texas Tech offered 2026 Lancaster (TX) High School cornerback Victor Lincoln on July 6. The offer was the latest for him and was the second he picked up that day.

RedRaiderSports spoke to him to discuss his offer from the Red Raiders and his recruitment.

What you need to know...

... Lincoln also has offers from North Texas, Abilene Christian, Sam Houston State, SMU, Texas State, Washington State, Baylor, Pittsburgh, Arkansas, Boston College, Purdue, and Nebraska.

...He also competes in track and field, running the 100, 200, and 400 meters and the 4x100, 4x200, and 4x400 relays, per his athletic.net profile. He qualified for regionals in the 4x200 relay but pulled his hamstring in the 200 meters and couldn't compete.

Looking ahead to the 2024 season: "I want to go up against the top receivers on every team. Teamwise, we feel like we have been underrated, and people have been saying that we have since we lost Corian Gipson and that DBU from Lancaster doesn't stand. But our job here is to bring everybody up and let them know that it will always stand no matter who comes through here, as long as you put in the work, grind, and work hard. This season I want to show that you can never count us out."

The recruiting process: "It has been challenging for me because I haven't had too many places to go showcase my talents. But when I do, I make sure to take full advantage of the opportunity. So I keep working to show people I am active and grinding every day, including Sundays. On that day people praise God, which I do too, but it is also Sunday Funday for me and back to the grind. So recruiting has been a little tough, but I put my faith in my parents and coaches at Lancaster, especially Coach Paul, and great things started happening thanks to God! I am happy and able to step in and try to fill the shoes of C8 (Gipson) and try to be better than he was."

Receiving his offer from Texas Tech: "I was happy! On the day of the offer my coach texted me that morning to let me know I had received an offer. When he told me, I was smiling, and when he said it was from Texas Tech I couldn't stop smiling for the rest of the day! I let my dad know about it, and he began running and jumping through the house. He was as excited as I was, maybe even more. I am thankful that I can give him the opportunity to experience that. It was a great day."