As the Texas Tech basketball staff continues to uncover recruits to target for the future, one prospect who made his way out to Lubbock for a visit this week was 2026 McKinney (TX) Pace Academy forward Noah Hill.

Hill was previously at Emerson HS but moved to Pace Academy earlier in 2024.

Following the visit RedRaiderSports caught up with Hill to recap the trip and learn more about his interest in Texas Tech.

What you need to know...

... Might on June 15th marked the first day college coaches could directly message, text, call and DM recruits, and Hill had a lengthy list of schools contact him on day one including Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Oral Roberts, University Of Pennsylvania, Rice, Liberty, University of South Dakota, Boston University, Tarleton State, University of Idaho and Holy Cross

... Texas A&M became offer No.1 for Hill as he announced an offer from the Aggies on June 23rd

... Per his MaxPreps profile, Hill averaged 8.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game in 13 games at Emerson as a sophomore

Being recruited by Texas Tech: "They've been recruiting me for about a month or two now. I've known coach Buff (Kellen Buffington) for a minute because he used to be down in Dallas doing TB5Reports so he followed me like maybe two months ago. After the initial contact period we just went from there."