The Next Level Athlete Texas Top 100 Showcase took place this past Sunday at Richardson Berkner high school, where several regional prospects came to compete.

One recruit in attendance, fresh off earning a Texas Tech offer and visit for Junior Day, was 2026 Crowley defensive back Brandon Ford.

RedRaiderSports was on hand at the NLA Showcase and caught up with Ford for the latest in his recruitment.

What you need to know...

... Ford announced his offer from Texas Tech on December 25th, 2023. The Red Raiders were his seventh offer overall and first in-state Power 5 offer

... Ford also holds offers from Arizona State, Buffalo, Connecticut, Grambling State, Texas State and UTEP

... Ford was in Lubbock on Saturday, January 13th for Texas Tech's Junior Day

... As a sophomore Ford was named District 3-6A 1st Team All District

NLA Camp goals: "I'm just trying to do my best, you know? Not really worrying about messing up, just playing with confidence and do what I do best."

Texas Tech Junior Day experience: "It was good. I liked coach (Marcel) Yates' presentation a lot. He talked about the defense and how they play and what he expects us to do. I liked coach McGuire and what Texas Tech is gonna look like in the future. I liked how he worded it."

New facilities at Tech: "Yeah they showed us that really everything is gonna be new, basically."