2026 Beckville RB Jorden Prince has Red Raider ties
The Next Level Athlete Texas Top 100 Showcase took place last weekend at Richardson Berkner high school, where several regional prospects came to compete.
One recruit making the trip from East Texas to the Metroplex was 2026 Beckville (TX) high school running back Jorden Prince.
Prince, the younger brother of Texas Tech class of 2024 signee J'Koby Williams, already holds three (3) offers to his name and is a prospect on the rise in his class.
RedRaiderSports was on hand at the NLA Showcase and caught up with Prince for the latest in his recruitment.
What you need to know...
... Prince was offered by Texas Tech back on October 23rd, 2023
... In addition to Texas Tech he also holds early offers from UTSA and Houston
... As a sophomore Prince carried 46 times for 583 rushing yards (12.7 yards per carry) and 11 rushing touchdowns. He also added 68 receiving yards and 173 kick return yards. Defensively he pitched in with 36 tackles, one tackle-for-loss, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble per his MaxPreps profile
... Prince also competes for the Bearcats track and field team in the 100 meters (11.84 seconds), the 4x100 relay, the Long Jump and the Triple Jump among other events
NLA camp goals: "I mean, I come to compete everywhere I go. I come to show what I'm made of and what I'm capable of doing."
What having the Texas Tech offer means to him: "It's really just an offer right now. It means nothing. I gotta go out there and keep working, keep doing what I'm gonna do."
Which Texas Tech coaches he keeps in contact with: "Coach Blanch (James Blanchard) and Kirk Bryant.
He's (Blanchard) just himself. He coaches hard, he pushes players to be their best and he just knows what he's doing. Same thing with (Bryant)."
Texas Tech visit: Prince said he has not able to visit Texas Tech for any games this past season. He was also at a state basketball tournament during Williams' official visit. That said, he does plan on making the trip sometime this off-season.
"Yes sir, I do. I'm gonna go up there for an unofficial visit but I gotta set the date."
Other schools in the mix: "UTSA. I mean down there I got a real good connection with coach (Julian) Griffin and coach (Tim) Yoder. We talk a lot. They coach their players hard. They win a lot of games too. I just like them.
SMU, Oregon State showed a little bit of interest and TCU."
Note: This interview was conducted prior to Prince receiving an offer from Houston on January 18th
Junior season at Beckville: Beckville went 10-2 this past season but have a lot to replace, including star Texas Tech signee J'Koby Williams. Prince plans on picking up the slack and making sure the Bearcats continue winning a lot of games next season.
"I mean we lost a big faces but we know what we gotta do to get back to that stage. We gotta just keep practicing, know what we gotta do, run the plays, practice hard and get out there and play our game."
Position fit moving forward: "I'm staying at running back. He (Beckville coach) was talking about me putting at quarterback a little bit but I don't know yet."
Off-season plans: "I'm in basketball, I'm doing track. I gotta work on my footwork, I gotta get bigger, get in the weight room. I just gotta hit the field a little more."