The Next Level Athlete Texas Top 100 Showcase took place last weekend at Richardson Berkner high school, where several regional prospects came to compete.

One recruit making the trip from East Texas to the Metroplex was 2026 Beckville (TX) high school running back Jorden Prince.

Prince, the younger brother of Texas Tech class of 2024 signee J'Koby Williams, already holds three (3) offers to his name and is a prospect on the rise in his class.

RedRaiderSports was on hand at the NLA Showcase and caught up with Prince for the latest in his recruitment.

What you need to know...

... Prince was offered by Texas Tech back on October 23rd, 2023

... In addition to Texas Tech he also holds early offers from UTSA and Houston

... As a sophomore Prince carried 46 times for 583 rushing yards (12.7 yards per carry) and 11 rushing touchdowns. He also added 68 receiving yards and 173 kick return yards. Defensively he pitched in with 36 tackles, one tackle-for-loss, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble per his MaxPreps profile

... Prince also competes for the Bearcats track and field team in the 100 meters (11.84 seconds), the 4x100 relay, the Long Jump and the Triple Jump among other events

NLA camp goals: "I mean, I come to compete everywhere I go. I come to show what I'm made of and what I'm capable of doing."

What having the Texas Tech offer means to him: "It's really just an offer right now. It means nothing. I gotta go out there and keep working, keep doing what I'm gonna do."

Which Texas Tech coaches he keeps in contact with: "Coach Blanch (James Blanchard) and Kirk Bryant.

He's (Blanchard) just himself. He coaches hard, he pushes players to be their best and he just knows what he's doing. Same thing with (Bryant)."