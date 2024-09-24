2025 Texas Tech commits and targets tracker: Week Four

The high school football season continued this past weekend, where Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2025 were in action. Here is a look at how each recruit performed.
Stats per MaxPreps.com
2025 commits
Gentry made 8 receptions for 123 yards and 2 touchdowns in Stephenville's 49-27 win over Wylie.
Season stats: 27 receptions, 541 receiving yards, 8 receiving touchdowns, 1/1 passing, 75 passing yards, 3 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown
Wichita Falls Legacy was on a bye week.
Season stats: N/A
Jones went 20/28 for 256 yards, 3 passing touchdowns and 1 interception in Hitchcock’s 21-14 win vs Bellville.
Season stats: N/A
Stone made 7 receptions for 174 yards and 2 touchdowns in Frenship’s 51-42 win vs Lubbock-Cooper.
Season stats: 26 receptions, 503 receiving yards, 11 receiving touchdowns
Flower Mound Marcus was on a bye week.
Season stats: 21 tackles, 1 sack, 1 hurry
Wylie East was on a bye week.
Season stats: 25 carries, 223 rushing yards, 5 receptions, 133 receiving yards, 3 receiving touchdowns, 6 tackles, 2 TFL's, 2 passes defended, 18 punt return yards
Harrison helped lead Mineral Wells to a 34-28 win over Ford.
Season stats: N/A
Singleton and his Loreauville team lost 47-36 vs Vermilion Catholic.
Season stats: N/A
Sparks did not play in Gladewater Sabine's 46-20 loss vs Arp after suffering a severe concussion and breaking his hand in week 3.
Season stats: 26/50 passing, 330 passing yards, 3 passing touchdowns, 1 interception, 50 carries, 440 rushing yards, 6 rushing touchdowns, 8 tackles
Jackson was credited with 3 tackles and 10 punt return yards in Ridge Point’s 54-28 win vs Fort Bend Elkins.
Season stats: 19 tackles, 1 hurry, 1 pass defended, 10 punt return yards
Jones made 4 receptions for 95 yards and 3 touchdowns in Lone Star’s 62-7 win @ Centennial.
Season stats: 13 receptions, 199 receiving yards, 4 receiving touchdowns
Ada was on a bye week.
Season stats: 15 receptions, 312 receiving yards, 3 receiving touchdowns, 9 tackles, 1 TFL, 0/1 passing, -5 rushing yards, 45 kick return yards
McMath and his Katy team won 52-7 vs Cinco Ranch.
Season stats: N/A
Maley was credited with 5 pancake blocks, 3 tackles and 1 TFL in Papillion-LaVista's 56-0 win vs Bellevue East.
Season stats: 14 pancake blocks, 10 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack, 1 pass defended
Gillen and his Rapid City Stevens team lost 35-7 @ Washington.
Brown was credited with 1 tackle in Stanton's 44-34 win vs Summerland .
Season stats: 2 tackles, 2 point conversion
Dever made 7 receptions for 147 yards and 2 touchdowns in Lubbock-Cooper’s 51-42 loss vs Frenship.
Season stats: 25 receptions, 398 receiving yards, 6 receiving touchdowns, 94 kick return yards, 1 kick return touchdown
McDonald and his Lancaster team won 48-19 @ Horn.
Season stats: N/A
2025 targets
McGuire helped lead Midlothian to a 47-45 win vs Harker Heights.
Season stats: N/A
Cole recorded 1 quarterback hit in Trinity Valley C.C.'s 34-30 loss to Cisco College.
Season stats: 11 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 pass breakup
Haastrup rushed 3 times for 10 yards offensively and put up 4 tackles defensively in Mayde Creek’s 24-7 loss @ Jordan.
Season stats: 17 tackles, 8 TFL’s, 6 sacks, 10 rushing yards
Jenks was on a bye week.
Season stats: N/A
2026 commits
East View was on a bye week.
Season stats: 15 tackles, 2 TFL's, 1 sack, 10 hurries
Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum.
Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage.
Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports
Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook.