2025 Texas Tech commits and targets tracker: Week Four

The high school football season continued this past weekend, where Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2025 were in action. Here is a look at how each recruit performed.

Gentry made 8 receptions for 123 yards and 2 touchdowns in Stephenville's 49-27 win over Wylie.

Wichita Falls Legacy was on a bye week.

Jones went 20/28 for 256 yards, 3 passing touchdowns and 1 interception in Hitchcock’s 21-14 win vs Bellville.

Stone made 7 receptions for 174 yards and 2 touchdowns in Frenship’s 51-42 win vs Lubbock-Cooper.

Flower Mound Marcus was on a bye week.

Wylie East was on a bye week.

Harrison helped lead Mineral Wells to a 34-28 win over Ford.

Singleton and his Loreauville team lost 47-36 vs Vermilion Catholic.

Sparks did not play in Gladewater Sabine's 46-20 loss vs Arp after suffering a severe concussion and breaking his hand in week 3.

Jackson was credited with 3 tackles and 10 punt return yards in Ridge Point’s 54-28 win vs Fort Bend Elkins.

Jones made 4 receptions for 95 yards and 3 touchdowns in Lone Star’s 62-7 win @ Centennial.

Ada was on a bye week.

McMath and his Katy team won 52-7 vs Cinco Ranch.

Maley was credited with 5 pancake blocks, 3 tackles and 1 TFL in Papillion-LaVista's 56-0 win vs Bellevue East.

Gillen and his Rapid City Stevens team lost 35-7 @ Washington.

Brown was credited with 1 tackle in Stanton's 44-34 win vs Summerland .

Dever made 7 receptions for 147 yards and 2 touchdowns in Lubbock-Cooper’s 51-42 loss vs Frenship.

McDonald and his Lancaster team won 48-19 @ Horn.

McGuire helped lead Midlothian to a 47-45 win vs Harker Heights.

Cole recorded 1 quarterback hit in Trinity Valley C.C.'s 34-30 loss to Cisco College.

Haastrup rushed 3 times for 10 yards offensively and put up 4 tackles defensively in Mayde Creek’s 24-7 loss @ Jordan.

Jenks was on a bye week.

East View was on a bye week.

