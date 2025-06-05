What Ifs or Remember Whens? Texas Tech Looks to Flip the Script After Loss

(Photo by Shelby Hilliard)

Sports can leave you floating on air one night and feeling like you took a razor scooter to the ankle while stumping your toe on barbed wire the next. But the beauty is, it's still just one night. And that's the message Texas Tech softball leaned into following their 2-1 late inning loss to Texas in game one of the Women's College World Series Championship. A message that has served them well in similar situations this year. "It's been our motto all year, to be the best come from behind team in America. So we're just doing that again," said NiJaree Canady after the game. "We still have two more games to play. They won one game, they didn't win the whole battle."

It was a game Tech came out on fire, getting the bases loaded with no outs in the top of the first. A chance to break it open early or at least get one across to put the pressure on fast and heavy but a double play and pop out ended the inning. Certainly credit to All-America Teagan Kavan in the circle for the Longhorns to buckle down there but for the Red Raiders it was the first of many what ifs in this game. Didn't seem to bother this Tech team though as they did what they've done throughout their run - just went to work behind Canady in the circle. Soon the momentum that had swung to Texas flittered out and it was just a tug and war battle to see who would break first. Then into the box stepped pinch hitter Logan Halleman who slapped one to short and her blazing speed seemed to have the freshman Gabbie Garcia for Texas working a beat fast as she bobbled the exchange and Halleman reached first. Not unlike what was to come later for Texas, Tech's scoring opportunity was surrounded by it's own bit of a whackadoodle mess. In short, because no one wants to talk about obstruction more than we need to, Halleman was called out trying to steal second but the Texas fielder had her foot in the basepath blocking Halleman's ability to slide into the base. Would she have been out anyway? Argument to be made from the Texas side sure but that's not the rule and obstruction was called to award Texas Tech the base. This small sliver in the window was all Davis needed to bash through and put Tech up 1-0 on a single to center.



In many ways Tech was controlling this game throughout, something they may can find confidence in when the sun rises. They were playing cleaner, getting more opportunities - it was right there for them. Until it wasn't when one of the stranger sequences you will see took place in the bottom of the sixth. Canady struck out the first two batters but a liner to left by Henry gave the Longhorns some hope. This was followed by a near throw her bat at a change up stay alive swing from Scott produced a weak a low driving pop to the infield no one could reach in time. Both plays after the game Glasco mentioned needing to watch the film to see if his team could have possibly made plays on with better positioning or breaks. Either way they were on and Glasco made the decision to intentionally walk Reese Atwood. But it wasn't quite that simple as the timing never felt right and Atwood pounced on the fourth pitch that floated too close to the zone to send a ball past Toney at short and drive in two runs. "I didn't want to -- with a base open, I don't want to pitch to what I think may be the best hitter in the country," explained Glasco when asked about the decision postgame. "Let's don't take a chance. She's gotten clutch hit after clutch hit after clutch hit all of her career. Maybe it was the wrong decision. Maybe we should have went at her. I wanted to go to the 4 hole with the bases loaded and you've got a force ought at every single base. Anything gets hit, you've got a better chance of making a play. Let the 4 hole beat you instead of the star." It wasn't a decision Canady herself was going to push off on her coach or anyone else. True to her nature and superb leadership, she made it clear after the game she felt, whether fair or not, this was on her. "I made that mistake. I think that loss is on me, and I apologize to my team," said Canady. "I'm a college pitcher, I'm a junior now, so I should be able to do that. That's no excuse."

From up 1-0 to down 2-1 in the blink of a 'what in the world just happened?' the Red Raiders didn't go out without a fight as Alana Johnson got on to start the top of the seventh. Magic once more? Unfortunately not on this night as mixed amongst another weird inning of umpire reviews, Tech could not get Johnson around and Texas celebrated a game one win that only moments before felt very much inside the Tech dugout instead.



What if there is no catcher's interference and Lauren Allred gets to hit in the first with Mihyia Davis on third? What if the double play grounder that followed from Canady goes anywhere but third? What if positioning was there to make a play on either of the singles in the sixth by Texas? What if they pitch to Atwood? What if the infield is ready for her to hit it anyway? Those were the what ifs that filled the air at Devon Park and trickled into the press conference there after for the players and coaches to face. The reality is though, no seasons ended on Wednesday. No champion was crowned. No careers came to an end, no cleats were left at home plate. A what if can still be turned into a remember when with a game two win on Thursday. "The momentum is absolutely in the Texas dugout at the beginning of the game," said Glasco. "The first couple innings are going to be critical for us to hold them and at some point get the momentum into our dugout early in the game tomorrow, as early as possible." Momentum is powerful certainly but it's mental at the end of the day. Which team is gritty enough to link arms, stand strong and not just stop the boulder from tumbling down the hill but push it all the way back up together? This team has had that about them before this season and will need to show that with the nation watching to keep there season alive.

It's going to take a really tough, resilient team to come back. It always does. But if you can get one win and you get to Game 3, anything's possible. If you've got to pick a pitcher in America to come back and win two games in a row with -- I'll take NiJa. Gerry Glasco

First pitch scheduled for 7 pm CT and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN.