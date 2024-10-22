2025 Texas Tech commits and targets tracker: Week Eight

in other news
Staff Predictions: Can McGuire, Red Raiders earn tiebreaking win v. Baylor?
Our staff gives their predictions for Saturday's contest.
The Scouting Report – Baylor
We break down the Bears personnel ahead of Saturday's matchup at Jones AT&T Stadium.
Kevin Overton is ready to show his full potential in 2024-25
The Drake transfer has something to prove heading into his first season with the Red Raiders.
Friday Flare
The Red Raiders are well rested coming off the bye week with a 5-1 overall record, 3-0 conference record and tomorrow
What's at stake as Texas Tech prepares to host Baylor
We get you set for the Red Raiders' clash against the Bears.
The high school football season continued this past weekend, where Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2025 were in action. Here is a look at how each recruit performed.
Stats per MaxPreps.com
2025 commits
Gentry made 7 receptions for 194 yards and 3 touchdowns in Stephenville's 63-0 win over Marble Falls.
Season stats: 48 receptions, 922 receiving yards, 12 receiving touchdowns, 2/2 passing, 90 passing yards, 3 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown
Anderson Jr and his Wichita Falls Legacy team were on a bye week.
Season stats: N/A
Jones III completed 5/7 passes for 104 passing yards and 3 passing touchdowns in Hitchcock's 61-0 win @ Hempstead.
Season stats: N/A
Stone made 9 receptions for 173 yards and 2 touchdowns in Frenship's 51-48 win over Midland Legacy.
Season stats: 46 receptions, 981 receiving yards, 16 receiving touchdowns
Golwas carried 4 times for 5 yards in Flower Mound Marcus' 42-13 loss vs Guyer.
Season stats: 21 tackles, 1 sack, 1 hurry, 8 carries, 56 rushing yards
Henderson carried 13 times for 91 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns in Wylie East's 49-19 win @ Naaman Forest. He also added a 12 yard reception. On defense he pitched in with 2 tackles and an interception which he returned for another touchdown.
Season stats: 62 carries, 536 rushing yards, 4 rushing touchdowns, 10 receptions, 172 receiving yards, 4 receiving touchdowns, 14 tackles, 2 TFL's, 2 interceptions, 1 interception return touchdown, 3 passes defended, 18 punt return yards
Harrison and his Mineral Wells team lost 21-0 vs Brock.
Season stats: N/A
Singleton and his Loreauville team won 57-3 @ Houma Christian.
Season stats: N/A
Sparks did not play in Gladewater Sabine's 48-13 loss vs White Oak after suffering a severe concussion and breaking his hand in week 3.
Season stats: 26/50 passing, 330 passing yards, 3 passing touchdowns, 1 interception, 50 carries, 440 rushing yards, 6 rushing touchdowns, 8 tackles
Jackson put up 1 tackle and 1 TFL in Ridge Point's 71-14 win over Fort Bend Dulles.
Season stats: 22 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 hurry, 1 interception, 1 interception return touchdown, 1 pass defended, 10 punt return yards
Jones and his Lone Star team won 52-7 vs Sherman.
Season stats: 19 receptions, 270 receiving yards, 4 receiving touchdowns
Lindsay made 3 receptions for 124 yards and 2 touchdowns in Ada's 53-13 win @ Stilwell. He also added 3 tackles defensively.
Season stats: 35 receptions, 721 receiving yards, 9 receiving touchdowns, 0/1 passing, 2 carries, 4 rushing yards, 32 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 interception, 21 interception return yards, 49 kick return yards
McMath and his Katy team won 17-10 @ Jordan.
Season stats: N/A
Maley was credited with 4 pancake blocks, 4 tackles and 1 TFL in Papillion-LaVista's 69-7 win vs Fremont.
Season stats: 30 pancake blocks, 26 tackles, 7 TFL's, 2 sacks, 1 pass defended
Gillen and his Rapid City Stevens team lost 48-0 @ O'Gorman.
Brown and his Stanton team won 70-26 @ Laurel-Concord-Coleridge.
Season stats: 6 tackles, 2 point conversion
Dever made 4 receptions for 70 yards and 1 receiving touchdowns in Lubbock-Cooper’s 31-20 win @ Palo Duro.
Season stats: 31 receptions, 552 receiving yards, 8 receiving touchdowns, 110 kick return yards, 1 kick return touchdown
McDonald and his Lancaster team lost 41-7 @ Duncanville.
Season stats: N/A
2025 targets
Cole recorded 5 tackles, 1 TFL and 1 forced fumble in Trinity Valley C.C.'s 26-13 loss vs Kilgore College.
Season stats: 28 tackles, 4 TFL, 4 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass breakup
Haastrup was credited with 3 tackles, 3 TFL's and 2 hurries in Mayde Creek's 22-14 win vs Morton Ranch.
Season stats: 30 tackles, 15 TFL’s, 7 sacks, 13 hurries, 3 carries, 10 rushing yards
Jacobsen and his Jenks team won 28-0 vs Deer Creek.
Season stats: N/A
Haygood and his Sachse team were on a bye.
Season stats: 85 carries, 877 rushing yards, 10 rushing touchdowns, 6 receptions, 41 receiving yards
Holland put up 5 tackles, 2 TFL's and 1 sack in Inglewood 27-7 win vs Mira Costa.
Season stats: 43 tackles, 16 TFL's, 10.5 sacks, 19 hurries, 1 forced fumble
2026 commits
Ejiawoko and his East View team lost 58-14 @ Georgetown.
Season stats: 27 tackles, 3 TFL's, 2 sacks, 16 hurries, 1 forced fumble
