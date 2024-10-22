2025 Texas Tech commits and targets tracker: Week Eight

Dylan Singleton

The high school football season continued this past weekend, where Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2025 were in action. Here is a look at how each recruit performed. Stats per MaxPreps.com

2025 commits

Gentry made 7 receptions for 194 yards and 3 touchdowns in Stephenville's 63-0 win over Marble Falls. Season stats: 48 receptions, 922 receiving yards, 12 receiving touchdowns, 2/2 passing, 90 passing yards, 3 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown

Anderson Jr and his Wichita Falls Legacy team were on a bye week. Season stats: N/A

Jones III completed 5/7 passes for 104 passing yards and 3 passing touchdowns in Hitchcock's 61-0 win @ Hempstead. Season stats: N/A

Stone made 9 receptions for 173 yards and 2 touchdowns in Frenship's 51-48 win over Midland Legacy. Season stats: 46 receptions, 981 receiving yards, 16 receiving touchdowns

Golwas carried 4 times for 5 yards in Flower Mound Marcus' 42-13 loss vs Guyer. Season stats: 21 tackles, 1 sack, 1 hurry, 8 carries, 56 rushing yards

Henderson carried 13 times for 91 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns in Wylie East's 49-19 win @ Naaman Forest. He also added a 12 yard reception. On defense he pitched in with 2 tackles and an interception which he returned for another touchdown. Season stats: 62 carries, 536 rushing yards, 4 rushing touchdowns, 10 receptions, 172 receiving yards, 4 receiving touchdowns, 14 tackles, 2 TFL's, 2 interceptions, 1 interception return touchdown, 3 passes defended, 18 punt return yards

Harrison and his Mineral Wells team lost 21-0 vs Brock. Season stats: N/A

Singleton and his Loreauville team won 57-3 @ Houma Christian. Season stats: N/A

Sparks did not play in Gladewater Sabine's 48-13 loss vs White Oak after suffering a severe concussion and breaking his hand in week 3. Season stats: 26/50 passing, 330 passing yards, 3 passing touchdowns, 1 interception, 50 carries, 440 rushing yards, 6 rushing touchdowns, 8 tackles

Jackson put up 1 tackle and 1 TFL in Ridge Point's 71-14 win over Fort Bend Dulles. Season stats: 22 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 hurry, 1 interception, 1 interception return touchdown, 1 pass defended, 10 punt return yards

Jones and his Lone Star team won 52-7 vs Sherman. Season stats: 19 receptions, 270 receiving yards, 4 receiving touchdowns

Lindsay made 3 receptions for 124 yards and 2 touchdowns in Ada's 53-13 win @ Stilwell. He also added 3 tackles defensively. Season stats: 35 receptions, 721 receiving yards, 9 receiving touchdowns, 0/1 passing, 2 carries, 4 rushing yards, 32 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 interception, 21 interception return yards, 49 kick return yards

McMath and his Katy team won 17-10 @ Jordan. Season stats: N/A

Maley was credited with 4 pancake blocks, 4 tackles and 1 TFL in Papillion-LaVista's 69-7 win vs Fremont. Season stats: 30 pancake blocks, 26 tackles, 7 TFL's, 2 sacks, 1 pass defended

Gillen and his Rapid City Stevens team lost 48-0 @ O'Gorman.

Brown and his Stanton team won 70-26 @ Laurel-Concord-Coleridge. Season stats: 6 tackles, 2 point conversion

Dever made 4 receptions for 70 yards and 1 receiving touchdowns in Lubbock-Cooper’s 31-20 win @ Palo Duro. Season stats: 31 receptions, 552 receiving yards, 8 receiving touchdowns, 110 kick return yards, 1 kick return touchdown

McDonald and his Lancaster team lost 41-7 @ Duncanville. Season stats: N/A

2025 targets

Cole recorded 5 tackles, 1 TFL and 1 forced fumble in Trinity Valley C.C.'s 26-13 loss vs Kilgore College. Season stats: 28 tackles, 4 TFL, 4 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass breakup

Haastrup was credited with 3 tackles, 3 TFL's and 2 hurries in Mayde Creek's 22-14 win vs Morton Ranch. Season stats: 30 tackles, 15 TFL’s, 7 sacks, 13 hurries, 3 carries, 10 rushing yards

Jacobsen and his Jenks team won 28-0 vs Deer Creek. Season stats: N/A

Haygood and his Sachse team were on a bye. Season stats: 85 carries, 877 rushing yards, 10 rushing touchdowns, 6 receptions, 41 receiving yards

Holland put up 5 tackles, 2 TFL's and 1 sack in Inglewood 27-7 win vs Mira Costa. Season stats: 43 tackles, 16 TFL's, 10.5 sacks, 19 hurries, 1 forced fumble

2026 commits

Ejiawoko and his East View team lost 58-14 @ Georgetown. Season stats: 27 tackles, 3 TFL's, 2 sacks, 16 hurries, 1 forced fumble