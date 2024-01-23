2025 Wylie (TX) East athlete Michael Henderson III picked up an offer from Texas Tech on Christmas Day, his fourth overall offer but first Power 5.

Henderson III can play either side of the ball but is being recruited to play safety by Texas Tech.

Henderson III was one of hundreds of recruits to take part in the Next Level Athlete Texas Top 100 Showcase last weekend, where RedRaiderSports caught up with him to discuss the latest in his recruitment.

What you need to know...

... Along with Texas Tech, Henderson III also holds offers from Texas State, Montana State and Mississippi Valley State

... Henderson III visited Texas Tech for the programs Junior Day in 2023. He was invited this year as well but was unable to make the trip

... Per his MaxPreps page, Henderson III put up 657 rushing yards, 104 receiving yards and 13 total touchdowns as a junior. Defensively he racked up 37 tackles, 2 tackles-for-loss, 2 interceptions and a forced fumble

... For his efforts Henderson III was named 1st Team All-District 9-6A at both safety and running back

NLA Camp goals: "Just show that I can compete with anybody and make a statement for myself."

What his Texas Tech offer means: "It means a lot. I've been waiting on this for a minute and just waiting to see who else comes too."