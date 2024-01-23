2025 Safety Michael "Hollywood" Henderson III offered by Red Raiders
2025 Wylie (TX) East athlete Michael Henderson III picked up an offer from Texas Tech on Christmas Day, his fourth overall offer but first Power 5.
Henderson III can play either side of the ball but is being recruited to play safety by Texas Tech.
Henderson III was one of hundreds of recruits to take part in the Next Level Athlete Texas Top 100 Showcase last weekend, where RedRaiderSports caught up with him to discuss the latest in his recruitment.
What you need to know...
... Along with Texas Tech, Henderson III also holds offers from Texas State, Montana State and Mississippi Valley State
... Henderson III visited Texas Tech for the programs Junior Day in 2023. He was invited this year as well but was unable to make the trip
... Per his MaxPreps page, Henderson III put up 657 rushing yards, 104 receiving yards and 13 total touchdowns as a junior. Defensively he racked up 37 tackles, 2 tackles-for-loss, 2 interceptions and a forced fumble
... For his efforts Henderson III was named 1st Team All-District 9-6A at both safety and running back
NLA Camp goals: "Just show that I can compete with anybody and make a statement for myself."
What his Texas Tech offer means: "It means a lot. I've been waiting on this for a minute and just waiting to see who else comes too."
Who he keeps in contact with on the Texas Tech staff: "Coach (James) Blanchard and coach (Ryan) Conry.
He's (Blanchard) a real good coach. He called me on Christmas Day, it was a blessing. Got my parents together so it was all good."
Thoughts on Lubbock and Texas Tech: "I love it. They take good care of everybody who comes down there. It's a real good establishment to be a part of."
Upcoming visit plans: "Yes sir, I would love to (visit Texas Tech again)."
Other schools in the mix: "Montana State and Texas State."
Note: Henderson III added that he "hopefully" will get the chance to take visits to both
Other sports this off-season: "Yes sir, I run track. The 100 meter and 200 meter."