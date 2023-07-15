Regarding college football recruiting, some prospects are well-known early on in the process, while others may take a little time to appear on the radar. Camps are one of the ways for a player to get noticed. And that certainly was the case for 2025 North Richland Hills, TX (Richland HS) wide receiver Xavier Johnson. He attended a Texas Tech camp on June 8 and received an offer from the Red Raiders following the camp.

RedRaiderSports caught up with him to discuss the camp and offer.

What you need to know...

...He has three total offers: Texas Tech, Baylor, and TCU.

...He finished his sophomore season with 16 receptions for 415 yards and seven touchdowns, and he was named to the District 5-5A Division 1 Second Team.

...He also competes in basketball and runs track for the Royals, competing in the high and long jumps, according to his athletic.net profile.

Can you describe what the recruiting process has been like?

"My name was not already out there, and I wasn't well-known when it came to recruiting. So I went to camps to put my name out there, and I was able to put in some good performances, and it has started to come together. But at the same time, I also wasn't too concerned about offers."

How was the Tech camp?

"The camp was great. I was able to learn many new things that I will take back with me and use and perform with on the field. It was just great coaching there. I went up there with a few of my teammates and my head coach (Ged Kates), and I performed well for them. I am not going to lie. They were looking at my forty-yard dash and my broad jumps. After that, we went outside and did some drills and some one-on-one, and then Coach (Joey) McGuire came up to me and told me he liked how I played and had already told my head coach that he would offer me."

How was it getting your first offer from Texas Tech?

"I felt blessed and a little relieved. I see myself as an underdog because I am a little younger, and I play with my teammates and other players who are older than me. I felt like I had to go out there and prove some people wrong because some would say that I could not do it and wouldn't be anything and that I should quit. I got tired of hearing that, so I went out there and proved them wrong."