Official visit season is over for Texas Tech, and before the majority of the coaching staff heads on vacation during the July dead period, the coaches brought in one of their top targets in the 2025 class.

San Antonio (TX) Johnson quarterback Ty Hawkins took a visit to Lubbock on Tuesday, June 20th, his second trip to Lubbock in the past couple months. Hawkins previously visited in early-April for a spring practice.

On this trip though, Hawkins had the entire attention of the staff, and got a more personalized experience at Texas Tech.

RedRaiderSports spoke with Hawkins to recap his time on campus and get the latest in his recruitment.

What you need to know...

... Hawkins is up to 13 total offers, including seven from Power 5 programs. Texas Tech was his fourth overall offer, but first Power 5.

... He's taken unofficial visits to UTSA, SMU, Baylor, Texas Tech, TCU, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Texas among others.

... As a sophomore Hawkins went 130/224 (58%) for 2,167 yards and 30 passing touchdowns. He also added 920 rushing yards and eight more scores on the ground. Following the season he was named District 28-6A Offensive MVP.

... He's also a standout in track & field, setting personal records in the Long Jump (20'4") and Triple Jump (45' 7.5") this spring. He also runs the 4x100 relay.

Unofficial visit: "Yeah so when I got there coach (Zach) Kittley and coach (Kirk) Bryant met me outside the building, and then coach (Joey) McGuire came out last which is what surprised me. I wasn't expecting him to come out with them. Then all of us went out to Snooze, this little breakfast spot across the street. It was me, my mom, my little brother, and then the three coaches and we all went to Snooze and ate breakfast together, which was super cool. I really liked that, it was like we were a family going to eat some breakfast.

After Snooze we did some pictures, and then it was team meetings. I talked to the quarterbacks a little bit and I think I really had some good conversations with them. We ate lunch, coach (Stephen) Hamby came to that, he's the offensive line coach who recruits San Antonio. I have a good relationship with him. After that I just watched some practice and then met with coach McGuire."