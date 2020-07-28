RedRaiderSports - 2022 Martin linebacker Trevell Johnson talks Texas Tech offer

With the Tech coaching staff looking to expand the 2022 recruiting board, coach Luke Wells and staff offered one of the best linebackers in the state this week in Arlington Martin's Trevell Johnson.

What you need to know...

... Johnson announced his offer from Texas Tech on July 27

... Currently unrated by Rivals, Johnson also holds offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Ole Miss and SMU among others

... As a sophomore, Johnson was credited with 99 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and a sack per his MaxPreps page

Tech coaches: "So far I’ve only spoken to coach Luke Wells and that’s who offered me. Coach said they like my explosiveness and they just like how I play. I feel that speed and physicality are some of my strong points."