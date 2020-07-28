RedRaiderSports - 2022 Martin linebacker Trevell Johnson talks Texas Tech offer

2022 Martin linebacker Trevell Johnson talks Texas Tech offer
With the Tech coaching staff looking to expand the 2022 recruiting board, coach Luke Wells and staff offered one of the best linebackers in the state this week in Arlington Martin's Trevell Johnson.
What you need to know...
... Johnson announced his offer from Texas Tech on July 27
... Currently unrated by Rivals, Johnson also holds offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Ole Miss and SMU among others
... As a sophomore, Johnson was credited with 99 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and a sack per his MaxPreps page
Tech coaches: "So far I’ve only spoken to coach Luke Wells and that’s who offered me. Coach said they like my explosiveness and they just like how I play. I feel that speed and physicality are some of my strong points."
Extremely excited to announce that I’ve received an offer from Texas Tech University 🔴⚫️ #WreckEm @coachlukewells @Martin_Football @TexasTechFB pic.twitter.com/SjZouUQCKr— Trevell Johnson (@2trevell1) July 28, 2020
Potentially staying close to home for school: "It’s definitely a factor but there’s just so much time that’s still left in this process, so we’re just going to have to see."
Other schools hearing from: Of the schools that haven't offered, Johnson says he is hearing from the following schools the most...
"Texas, Memphis, Nebraska, and Georgia Tech. Right now I have no zoom visits scheduled or anything."
Junior season goals: "My personal goal is to probably get 130 tackles this season and a team goal would be to win state this year despite the adversity that’s going on right now."
Staying busy during COVID: "We've been doing a lot of summer strength and conditioning. The coaches do a good job to get your body ready for the season whether it’s speed or weight, they do it all."