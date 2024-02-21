Wisconsin TE Blake Thiry picks up offer from Texas Tech
Recently, the Texas Tech Red Raiders have been targeting players outside of the Lone Star State. One such recruit was Prairie du Chien (WI) High School tight end Blake Thiry, who was offered on February 14. It was the fourth and latest offer for him.
RedRaiderSports spoke with him recently to discuss the offer and his recruitment.
What you need to know:
... Along with Texas Tech he also has offers from Akron, Coastal Carolina, and Ohio.
... Thiry has received interest from North Dakota State, South Dakota State, Tennessee, and Wisconsin among others
... He also competes in wrestling and track, where he runs both the 110 and 300-meter hurdles and the long and triple jump.
... He advanced to the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 2 State Track and Field Championships in the 110 and 300-meter hurdles and long jump, where he set a personal record of 15.07 in the preliminaries in the 110M hurdles. He finished fourth in the 300M hurdles, fifth in the long jump, and seventh in the 110M hurdles, per his athletic.net page.
How did this past season go?
"It went well. We started by beating the defending state champs, went 8-3, and lost in the second round of the playoffs. It was good, but we definitely could have gone further this year."
Can you describe what the recruiting process has been like for you?
"It has been an eye-opening experience for me, especially since I go to a smaller school. So people aren't really used to all this, but it was good to be able to go to some visits and see all that."
What was it like receiving your offer from Texas Tech?
"It was great getting my first Power Four offer from them! They followed me on a Monday night, and I was already talking to them throughout the day on Tuesday and Wednesday. Then they offered me, so that was great coming from them. I know they are a good program, so it was good they were my first one."
What is your connection with the coaches like? Who do you communicate with the most?
"Coach (James) Blanchard was the one who told me about the offer. Our relationship is good. I called him the next night, and we talked for about 45 minutes about Texas Tech and what they have to offer. I have also been talking to Coach (Josh) Cochran, the tight ends coach, a lot about what they do. So it has been a good relationship already this week. I have also gotten some texts from Head Coach (Joey) McGuire and some of the other offensive coaches. They like to keep in touch with you, so that has been good."
Have you been to any camps or taken any visits yet?
"I have visited South Dakota State, Tennessee, Nebraska, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Those went well, and I enjoyed Wisconsin. They are close to home, and only a couple of hours away from me, so it was good to go there. Recently, I went to Northern Illinois, and last summer, I went to Iowa State, Iowa, and Missouri."
Are there any other visits or camps that you have scheduled?
"Right now, I have Coastal Carolina, North Dakota State, and Texas Tech scheduled in March."
Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now?
"Vanderbilt, Missouri, Purdue, and Wyoming are the main ones I am hearing from the most right now."
What are your thoughts on the Texas Tech football program?
"I followed them a lot this year and saw they had a good season. It seems like they are going in the right direction with Coach McGuire."
How high is Texas Tech on your list?
"So far, they are near the top because of the great relationships that I have built with them in the past week, as well as what they are telling me about the program. It seems like a great place to be."
What is your decision timeline?
"I am thinking of getting it done sometime in the summer before the season begins after I take all my visits and everything."
How is the off-season going?
"It is going well. I am wrestling right now, and I will do track in the spring, too."