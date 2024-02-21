Recently, the Texas Tech Red Raiders have been targeting players outside of the Lone Star State. One such recruit was Prairie du Chien (WI) High School tight end Blake Thiry, who was offered on February 14. It was the fourth and latest offer for him.

RedRaiderSports spoke with him recently to discuss the offer and his recruitment.

What you need to know:

... Along with Texas Tech he also has offers from Akron, Coastal Carolina, and Ohio.

... Thiry has received interest from North Dakota State, South Dakota State, Tennessee, and Wisconsin among others

... He also competes in wrestling and track, where he runs both the 110 and 300-meter hurdles and the long and triple jump.

... He advanced to the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 2 State Track and Field Championships in the 110 and 300-meter hurdles and long jump, where he set a personal record of 15.07 in the preliminaries in the 110M hurdles. He finished fourth in the 300M hurdles, fifth in the long jump, and seventh in the 110M hurdles, per his athletic.net page.

How did this past season go?

"It went well. We started by beating the defending state champs, went 8-3, and lost in the second round of the playoffs. It was good, but we definitely could have gone further this year."

Can you describe what the recruiting process has been like for you?

"It has been an eye-opening experience for me, especially since I go to a smaller school. So people aren't really used to all this, but it was good to be able to go to some visits and see all that."

What was it like receiving your offer from Texas Tech?

"It was great getting my first Power Four offer from them! They followed me on a Monday night, and I was already talking to them throughout the day on Tuesday and Wednesday. Then they offered me, so that was great coming from them. I know they are a good program, so it was good they were my first one."