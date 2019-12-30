Texas Tech basketball had a great 2019 to say the least. Among the highlights - winning the Big 12 regular season championship, making the Final Four, coach Chris Beard winning AP Coach of the Year, Jarrett Culver going sixth in the NBA Draft, signing a top-10 rated recruiting class, beating No. 1 ranked Louisville - and the list goes on. Despite that. though. there are many stars around college basketball making their names who were once Texas Tech targets. Tech may or may not have passed on some of these guys. Regardless, they held offers and many of them took official visits to Lubbock. Today, we look around college basketball to see how some of these players are doing.

Likekele was a Fresno State signee who opened things up late after a coaching change. Following his decommitment, he narrowed things down to a top three of Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and UTEP. He officially visited all three programs, and ended up choosing the Cowboys. Likekele has been a big hit for OSU, starting as a freshman and continuing to play well as a sophomore. 2019/20 stats: 13.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.9 steals, .631 TS%

Johnson was one of the first 4-star, top 70 type recruits to give Texas Tech a legitimate shot under Chris Beard. Johnson officially visited Tech and reportedly was down to TTU and Florida before choosing the Gators. Johnson has played very well for the Gators, starting all 12 games this season and averaging just under 30 minutes per game. 2019/20 stats: 13.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.0 steals, .593 TS%

Just like Likekele, Gach was available after Signing Day and was a late bloomer. He visited Texas Tech before deciding to go to Utah, as they offered him the best chance at playing point guard. Gach has been a very good player for the Utes despite his efficiency numbers being down a bit as a sophomore. 2019/20 stats: 11.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.7 steals, .534 TS%

Williamson was a top target last season but ended up committing to Louisville pretty early on in the process before he took his official visit to Tech. The 5-star freshman has been a role player for the Cardinals, playing nearly 16 minutes per game. 2019/20 stats: 5.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.2 steals, .510 TS%