What's on their mind? Five minutes with Donovan Smith
We got the opportunity to catch up with Donovan Smith on Tuesday afternoon for the first time in his college career and got to talk all things football with the Red Raider quarterback.
Smith noted that he’s feeling very comfortable in the Tech offense and talked about the weekly preparation that goes into developing that comfort level.
“It’s something we work on throughout the week,” Smith said. “Usually on Monday nights we go through our plays, see any new things that we’ve added, and whatever we add we go over it and progress throughout the week. Usually Tuesdays are the hardest days, where we figure out how everything is going to look against the next defense we’re playing and then it’s smooth sailing after that. We start to pick it up and clean stuff up throughout the week and by the time Saturday rolls around it’s just like clockwork and everyone knows what to do and is functioning well.”
With the opportunity to sit behind Henry Colombi as the backup the last few weeks, Smith noted the calm and confident approach Colombi takes to the quarterback position. The way Colombi entered and performed in the Texas game showed Smith the importance of always being ready and being calm and confident in himself. Smith said that he and Colombi mesh great together and that both quarterbacks are very encouraging of each other on and off the field.
Regardless of the play that’s called, run or pass, Smith said he approaches every snap with the same mentality.
“I just try to do my job,” he said. “Coach always talks about not doing more than what the offense asks from you. Everything we practice throughout the week; I just try to go out and do that, and that’s something that translates on Saturday. It just feels natural to me, and I just try to go out and do what I can for the offense.”
With snaps under center coming at random points throughout the game, Smith noted the importance of always being ready when his number is called.
“Whatever I can do for the team, whatever helps the team win, is what I’m all about,” Smith said. “If the team needs first downs in short yardage situations, then that’s what I’ll do for the team. As long as we come out with a win, whatever I can do to help I’m happy with it. I just stay ready and whenever they call my name, I’m ready for the play that they give me.”
Cumbie was asked about Smith and was complimentary on how Smith has been able to come in and add a dimension to the running game and passing game. Cumbie said Smith has been a shot in the arm for the offense and added when he goes into games, it’s not always going to be a situation where the quarterback runs all the time.
Tech fans are becoming quickly accustomed to Smith’s running abilities, having amassed 57 yards on 10 carries and punching in two touchdowns for the Red Raider offense this season. Smith has been an efficient and effective on the ground for the offense this but noted that his ability as a pocket passer is also a strength, and staying calm in the pocket and not necessarily running all the time is something he can do just as well.
The 47-yard pass completion to Erik Ezukanma against the Jayhawks was something Smith said they had been working on in practice all week.
“I was excited to do that, Eric and I had been talking about it, and I was just trying to lead him,” he said. “I could have thrown a better ball, and he probably would have ended up with a touchdown. It is what it is, but we kept driving the ball down scored at the end of the day.”
For those on the outside, college football may seem like a grand spectacle but to Smith it’s just another football game and with that mantra he’s able to have an even-keeled approach and calmness to his game.
“At first, when you watch college football you think it’s this whole different sport,” Smith said. “When you get out there you start to realize that it’s just another football game. I’ve been playing football since I was seven, so it just kind of comes natural after a while. You just start to calm down, relax, and do what you’re supposed to do.”
While Smith isn’t an every-down quarterback this season, he still feels like his progression at the position is coming along well and talked about his approach.
“We always say we want to get better each day, so each day I try to work on one thing specifically, just to get better,” Smith said. “One day it could be decision making, and then it could be ball placement and accuracy. I feel like it’s been getting better as time goes on and I’m happy to just keep getting better each day.”
Smith previously played wide receiver at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas and totaled 806 yards and eight touchdowns through the air on 49 receptions as a junior. Smith was a part of a Bishop Gorman team that won its 10th-consecutive state championship in 2018. Smith talked about how his background as a receiver has helped to make him a better quarterback.
“It’s definitely helped, I can understand where the receivers are coming from and communicate better with them about the type of routes we’re looking for,” he said. “Also, I understand because coach Cumbie puts us out at wide receiver sometimes, that receivers don’t like running because that’s a lot of running. I always want to make sure I get the balls to the receivers because I know where they’re coming from.”
Smith is in a unique situation for a college athlete with his dad being one of his coaches. DeAndre Smith is in his third season as the Red Raiders running backs coach and has over 22 years of coaching experience at the college level. Coach Smith was also a quarterback in college and while the younger Smith hasn’t got the opportunity to watch much film on his old man, he did recall his dad showing him an old VHS tape of him doing a backflip in the endzone during his college days.
“It’s really good, he’s very encouraging,” Smith said. “He’s going to be tough on me at times but that’s what comes with being a coach’s son. But he’s a coach too, so when we’re in the facility I kind of treat it like, ‘Hey, Coach Smith, what’s going on?’ I know everything he’s saying to me is for the better of me. He’s definitely going to be harder on me, which I feel is good so I can play to a higher expectation that the coaches see from me.”
As of Tuesday, Gavin Potter has still not received an apology for the big hit Smith put on the Kansas linebacker on the way to his five-yard touchdown run against the Jayhawks. Smith was asked about all the attention he’s received since making the punishing blow.
“It’s just another play,” he said. “I didn’t really think about it too much. It’s just another touchdown for the team, so that’s what I think of it as. I just celebrated with my team.”
Having graduated from Frenship High School in Wolfforth, Smith talked about how it was exciting to get the opportunity to come and play football at Texas Tech.
“Last year being my first year, I didn’t really understand everything, but now that I understand the tradition and the culture of everything, it’s exciting to be a part of it.”
Smith talked about some of the quarterbacks at the NFL level like he likes to watch and model his game after.
“Lately it’s been, I’d say Deshaun Watson (on the field), I definitely like watching him. Obviously, Patrick Mahomes, he’s really good and then another one is Matthew Stafford. With just how’s been playing lately, he’s just a really good quarterback that operates really well too."
As for this weekend, Smith said the Kansas State defense is a sound unit that’s well coached with a lot of veteran guys, but the focus for the offense this week is on themselves and executing their plays.
“At Texas Tech we’re just seen as the underdog all the time,” Smith said. “People say we’re not supposed to beat this team but that just gives a little fire up under us and ‘keeps our piss hot,’ as coach says.”