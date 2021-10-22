What's on their mind? Five minutes with Donovan Smith

We got the opportunity to catch up with Donovan Smith on Tuesday afternoon for the first time in his college career and got to talk all things football with the Red Raider quarterback.

Smith noted that he’s feeling very comfortable in the Tech offense and talked about the weekly preparation that goes into developing that comfort level.

“It’s something we work on throughout the week,” Smith said. “Usually on Monday nights we go through our plays, see any new things that we’ve added, and whatever we add we go over it and progress throughout the week. Usually Tuesdays are the hardest days, where we figure out how everything is going to look against the next defense we’re playing and then it’s smooth sailing after that. We start to pick it up and clean stuff up throughout the week and by the time Saturday rolls around it’s just like clockwork and everyone knows what to do and is functioning well.”

With the opportunity to sit behind Henry Colombi as the backup the last few weeks, Smith noted the calm and confident approach Colombi takes to the quarterback position. The way Colombi entered and performed in the Texas game showed Smith the importance of always being ready and being calm and confident in himself. Smith said that he and Colombi mesh great together and that both quarterbacks are very encouraging of each other on and off the field.

Regardless of the play that’s called, run or pass, Smith said he approaches every snap with the same mentality.

“I just try to do my job,” he said. “Coach always talks about not doing more than what the offense asks from you. Everything we practice throughout the week; I just try to go out and do that, and that’s something that translates on Saturday. It just feels natural to me, and I just try to go out and do what I can for the offense.”

With snaps under center coming at random points throughout the game, Smith noted the importance of always being ready when his number is called.

“Whatever I can do for the team, whatever helps the team win, is what I’m all about,” Smith said. “If the team needs first downs in short yardage situations, then that’s what I’ll do for the team. As long as we come out with a win, whatever I can do to help I’m happy with it. I just stay ready and whenever they call my name, I’m ready for the play that they give me.”

Cumbie was asked about Smith and was complimentary on how Smith has been able to come in and add a dimension to the running game and passing game. Cumbie said Smith has been a shot in the arm for the offense and added when he goes into games, it’s not always going to be a situation where the quarterback runs all the time.

Tech fans are becoming quickly accustomed to Smith’s running abilities, having amassed 57 yards on 10 carries and punching in two touchdowns for the Red Raider offense this season. Smith has been an efficient and effective on the ground for the offense this but noted that his ability as a pocket passer is also a strength, and staying calm in the pocket and not necessarily running all the time is something he can do just as well.